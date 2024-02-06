Missouri agency investigating St. Louis Veterans Home

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Public Safety is investigating the St. Louis Veterans Home following allegations of poor care.

Republican Gov. Eric Greitens directed the department to launch an independent investigation this week. The review is in response to complaints from workers, patients and their families of medication issues, low staff morale and neglect. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported one man visited his father at the home and found him dehydrated, covered in his own feces and suffering from a bed sore.