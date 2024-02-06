Missouri AG silent on legality of sale of CBD products

ST. LOUIS -- Missouri tax officials are raising questions about the legality of stores selling largely unregulated CBD-infused products.

Neither the tax officials nor the state's attorney general has been willing to release the attorney general's legal opinion on the question.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch obtained documents in which former Missouri Department of Revenue director Joel Walters asked Attorney General Eric Schmitt for an opinion in March on whether the department could issue sales tax licenses to businesses selling the popular substance, an extract of hemp.

Walters left the agency later that month, but before he left, he suggested retail sale of CBD products might not be legal based on a 2014 law allowing the Missouri Department of Agriculture to contract with two businesses to cultivate hemp and extract hemp oil.

Under that law, the oil was to be sold only to individuals who required it as a treatment for epilepsy.

Dylan Kohfield, a manager at CBD Kratom, holds up a CBD joint June 27 at the CBD Kratom shop in Sunset Hills, Missouri. Brian Munoz ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

"As the retail sale of CBD oil and CBD oil-infused products may be illegal, an entity intending on selling these products could be doing so illegally," Walters wrote in a memo.

Walters also wrote the Department of Revenue had not formed an opinion, citing a need for assistance from the Missouri Attorney General's Office.