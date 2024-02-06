Missouri AG seeks reversal of former detective's conviction

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- In an unusual legal move, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is asking a state appeals court to reverse the conviction of a white former Kansas City police detective who shot and killed a Black man three years ago.

In a brief filed Monday, Bailey said the evidence presented at a trial in 2021 did not support Eric DeValkenaere's conviction for second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the death of 26-year-old Cameron Lamb on Dec. 3, 2019.

Bailey asked the court to reverse DeValkenaere's conviction or order a new trial.

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker, whose office secured DeValkenaere's conviction, said the motion by the attorney general -- the state's top law enforcement officer -- to challenge a conviction was "unprecedented" and an affront to the people of Kansas City.

In a news conference Monday, she accused Bailey, a Republican who was appointed to the attorney general's office in January, of "attempting to expand his power to that of a judge."

"I can't say in my time, 25 plus years of being here, that I've seen anything like this before," Baker said.

Cameron Lamb's father, Aqil Bey, said at the news conference that Bailey's actions were a miscarriage of justice. He said DeValkanaere had been given every legal advantage, including not having to serve a day in jail since his conviction.

"We don't feel good about it. But we are going to continue to let the legal system run its course, and we'll see what happens," Bey said.

Ben Trachtenberg, a University of Missouri School of Law professor and expert in criminal law, agreed Bailey's decision was unusual, noting the state's attorney general's office has a history of vigorously defending convictions, even in cases where the local prosecutor is trying to overturn a conviction.

Bailey's predecessor, Eric Schmidt, who is now a Republican U.S. senator, strongly opposed efforts by Baker and former St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to release two men -- Lamar Johnson and Kevin Strickland -- who they believed were jailed for murders they didn't commit. Both men were eventually released from prison.