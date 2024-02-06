O'FALLON, Mo. -- Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced Friday no charges will be filed in the 2017 death of Tory Sanders, a Black inmate in the Mississippi County Jail who died under similar circumstances to George Floyd — after a white law enforcement officer's knee was pressed on his neck.

Schmitt said in a news release there is not enough evidence to prove first- or second-degree murder, which are the only options because the statute of limitations has expired on other potential charges, such as manslaughter. The statute of limitations for manslaughter in Missouri is three years.

"The death of Tory Sanders is tragic and heartbreaking, particularly for his family and his loved ones, and my heart goes out to them," Schmitt said in the statement.

Sanders' mother, Quinta Sanders, said by phone from Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday her son was murdered and accused Schmitt of not having the courage to file murder charges.

Schmitt's predecessor, Josh Hawley, also investigated Sanders' death but declined to file charges.

The Missouri NAACP and Black lawmakers last year pushed for Schmitt to investigate and called for murder charges against former Sheriff Cory Hutcheson and other officers.

The 28-year-old Sanders died at the Mississippi County Jail in Charleston in May 2017.

Sanders had several encounters with officers while jailed and a mental health counselor determined he was suffering from paranoia. Hutcheson and eight others subdued him.

A wrongful death lawsuit said Hutcheson jammed his knee against Sanders' neck and kept it there for up to 3 minutes, even as a police officer urged him to stop. Sanders fell into unconsciousness and died.

Medical experts concluded Sanders died of "excited delirium," not from the knee to the neck or other efforts to control him.

"My son did not die of excited delirium," Quinta Sanders said. "He was murdered and the AG doesn't have the guts to press charges. They don't want to do what's right."

Floyd's death May 25 in Minneapolis sparked nationwide protests. Derek Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder after bystander video showed him pressing his knee on Floyd's neck, even as the man pleaded for air and eventually stopped moving.

The Rev. Darryl Gray, a St. Louis civil rights activist, said Schmitt's decision was disappointing but not surprising.

"For Black people in Missouri, the truth is that we did not expect justice," Gray said. "And we're not seeing anything legislatively or policy-wise that gives us any assurance that there is justice for people of color versus law enforcement under any circumstances."