Missouri AG files to remove Cape Girardeau County coroner from office

In addition to the Quo Warranto filing, the attorney general’s office also released a felony complaint against Jordan and a probable-cause statement.

"As Attorney General, I will always work to hold accountable those who refuse to do their job as required by Missouri statute," Bailey said in a news release. "My heart goes out to the victims in this case, whose lives have been upended. To that end, I am moving for the immediate removal of the Cape Girardeau Coroner."

The petition states Jordan failed to provide "truthful and accurate information to the Department of Health and Senior Services for certificates of death" and failed to fully investigate "causes and manners of death when there is reasonable grounds to believe a person died as a result of violence by homicide, suicide, or accident, or in an unusual or suspicious manner" and neglecting to collect blood "for testing from those who have died in motor vehicle accidents."

The petition states Jordan "has failed in all these duties."

Jordan’s "willful neglect and failure to faithfully discharge the duties of his office present a tremendous danger to both the public and to the judicial system," the petition stated. The petition was filed by Gregory Michael Goodwin on behalf of the Missouri Attorney General’s Office, according to Missouri’s online court record system.

The AG’s office has requested a preliminary order to require Jordan to answer the questions set forth in the petition within 10 days.

Presiding Judge Ben Lewis, citing a conflict of interest, has requested that the Missouri Office of State Courts Administrator assign a different judge to the case.

Quo Warranto is latin for "by what authority" and in legal terms is asking by what authority the officer should continue to hold office. According to Missouri statutes, any elected or appointed official in Missouri may be subject to removal by impeachment if found guilty of "failing personally to devote his time to the performance of the duties of such office, or of any willful, corrupt or fraudulent violation or neglect of official duty, or of knowingly or willfully failing or refusing to do or perform any official act or duty which by law it is made his duty to do or perform with respect to the execution or enforcement of the criminal laws of the state."

In June 2023, the Cape Girardeau County prosecutor’s office issued a news release announcing that Prosecuting Attorney Mark Welker had asked the Missouri Attorney General’s Office to appoint a special prosecutor, citing a conflict of interest in prosecuting another officeholder and a person who regularly works with the prosecutor’s office. The announcement was made in reference to Jordan’s alleged theft of property in April at the scene of an unattended death in Cape Girardeau.

An investigation into the incident cleared Cape Girardeau police officers, based on body camera footage and witness statements.

Jordan was elected in November 2020, defeating two other candidates in an August 2020 primary. He was the first Black person to be elected to a countywide office as a Republican. He previously held leadership roles in the SEMO Pachyderms club and as a pastor at Hobbs Chapel church. Prior to his election, Jordan worked at a Rhodes convenience store in Jackson. He has also worked in various capacities for area funeral homes. He earned a Master of Divinity degree in 2002 from Eden Theological Seminary in St. Louis.