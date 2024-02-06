All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 14, 2017

Missouri Ag Department lifts temporary halt to dicamba use

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Agriculture has lifted a temporary halt to the use and sales of products labeled for agricultural use that contain the herbicide dicamba, saying it's satisfied by new safeguards involving the chemical...

From staff and wire reports

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The Missouri Department of Agriculture has lifted a temporary halt to the use and sales of products labeled for agricultural use that contain the herbicide dicamba, saying it's satisfied by new safeguards involving the chemical.

The department had issued the ban July 7, citing more than 130 complaints the chemical had drifted onto farm land, damaging thousands of acres of crops.

The order for Xtendimax, Engenia and FeXapan herbicides was lifted Thursday after special provisions and safeguards for using the technology were developed and approved with the herbicide makers' cooperation. Older forms of dicamba remain off-limits to Missouri farmers.

Farmers have complained illegal spraying of dicamba has drifted and damaged crops that have not been genetically altered to tolerate it.

Soybeans are particularly sensitive to dicamba, but complaints also have involved cotton, peaches, tomatoes and melons.

Representatives from St. Louis-based biotech company Monsanto, which produces the herbicide Xtendimax as well as corresponding genetically modified seeds, weighed in on the situation during a conference call Thursday.

Monsanto's North America vice president, Lisa Safarian, praised Missouri's decision to allow newer formulas while maintaining a ban on older dicamba products, which she said are about 100 times more "volatile," or prone to drift.

She criticized states such as Arkansas, whose wholesale ban on dicamba products she said was a rush to judgment.

"Simply banning a tool that is important to many farmers' success at this late stage in the season after growers have already made their crop-protection decisions will hurt more farmers and not get states any closer to an effective solution," she said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

She said the Xtendimax formula is already in use on 25 million acres of farmland.

Monsanto's chief technology officer Robb Fraley said it's important to understand most farmers who used Xtendimax formula and seeds saw positive outcomes.

"On the other hand, I saw some fields with clear symptomology. Especially Arkansas, Tennessee and Missouri," he said. "And I understand why those farmers are frustrated and are looking for answers."

He said it's not always obvious how damage such as leaf "cupping" can occur. Sometimes, he said, residue from older dicamba formulas can contaminate farm equipment such as sprayers if they aren't cleaned out properly.

Some damage, he said, comes from "a few bad actors" who use dicamba improperly, ignoring safety guidelines, which is illegal.

He applauded Missouri lawmakers for seeking to increase fines associated with off-label dicamba use.

Asked how the current dicamba controversy measures up with the original rollout of Roundup seeds in 1996, Fraley said there were setbacks back then as well.

"My experience is that in almost every technology, in that first year, you know there's kinks you need to work out," he said. "As we look at the experiences we gained from this year on the 25 million acres that the technology has been planted on, there's things we'll be able to look at and continue to make suggestions and change recommendations."

Southeast Missourian reporter Tyler Graef contributed some information to this story.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 19
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compens...
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal aft...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy