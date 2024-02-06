Missouri AG asks Tyson Foods to sell Dexter plant

Attorney General Andrew Bailey, in a two-page letter dated Tuesday, Oct. 3, asked Tyson Foods to sell two Missouri poultry production plants the company plans to close in Dexter and Noel, Missouri.

Dexter's shutdown is imminent as Tyson announced Aug. 7 it would close the Stoddard County facility, home to 683 jobs, Friday, Oct. 13, citing "several quarters of a struggling industry".

The Show Me State closings are part of four planned U.S. Tyson plant terminations; the others are in North Little Rock, Arkansas, and Corydon, Indiana.

Bailey, who noted the Dexter plant has been operating since Swift Poultry opened the facility in the 1930s, bemoaned the impact Tyson abandoning the facility will have on the community.