Missouri abortion clinic's lab re-accredited after review

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Health officials Friday said they're still seeking answers from Missouri's only abortion clinic about why some patients were unaware they remained pregnant after what the agency described as "failed surgical abortions."

The state Department of Health and Senior Services said a March health inspection of the St. Louis Planned Parenthood clinic "identified serious concerns, one of those involving the handling of fetal tissue extracted from abortions." The agency said that led it and the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to investigate Boyce and Bynum Professional Services, which handles fetal tissue from abortions at Planned Parenthood.

The state health department said Friday in a news release the focus of the review was "to determine why women remained pregnant after the abortion provider and the laboratory confirmed the presence of fetal parts and tissue in the post-surgical abortion pathological examination."

The agency declined to provide additional details about allegations some women remained pregnant after receiving abortions at Planned Parenthood and did not specify how many instances it reviewed, citing the ongoing investigation. Planned Parenthood says pregnancies can continue after abortions in extremely rare circumstances.

The health department said the lab provisionally lost its license May 7, but the state agency's director, Dr. Randall Williams, said Boyce and Bynum was re-accredited Thursday "based on their willingness to fully comply with the investigation."

Boyce and Bynum did not immediately reply to a Friday request for comment, and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services did not immediately comment about the investigation of the lab.

Dr. Colleen McNicholas, an abortion provider at Planned Parenthood of the St. Louis Region, called the health department's announcement a "diversionary tactic." She said Williams is "revealing his lack of knowledge and experience with abortion care, and is fearmongering in order to justify his efforts to ban abortion in Missouri."