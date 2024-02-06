Missouri 2022 legislative session begins

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's Republican-led Legislature kicked off the 2022 annual session Wednesday amid a coronavirus surge and during an election year.

Seating in House hearing rooms and the chamber is limited to curb the spread of COVID-19. Most hearings in the House and Senate are being livestreamed, with live audio or video when the chambers are in session. Masks are not required in the Capitol.

Most of the 163-member House is up for reelection this year, and numerous lawmakers are running for U.S. Congress, or the state or U.S. Senate. Upcoming elections tend to drive lawmakers to push more extreme and attention-grabbing policies that could help them win a primary or general election.

Intraparty divisions among Republicans were evident Wednesday, as members of a Senate conservative caucus accused party leaders of lacking integrity for backing away from funding restrictions on Planned Parenthood during a special session last year. Sen. Denny Hoskins of Warrensburg said "dishonest people" had created "an erosion of trust here in the Senate." He criticized GOP leadership for holding a "super special secret caucus meeting" without inviting the conservative caucus.

But in brief opening remarks, Republican Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz said he was hopeful of a productive session, because lawmakers have shown they can "put personal differences aside in order to overcome the obstacles that we have before us."

House Republicans started the year missing one member who was expelled and two who resigned to take jobs in Republican Gov. Mike Parson's administration. A fourth, Republican Rep. Tom Hannegan, died in October. The House held a moment of silence to honor him Wednesday.

Another two House members resigned Wednesday, putting House Republicans just below the 109-member threshold needed to override gubernatorial vetoes and make bills take effect immediately upon the governor's signature without help from Democrats. This means Republicans will need Democratic support to ensure the Legislature's redrawn congressional district lines take effect in time for elections this year.

"That gives House Democrats a unique opportunity," House Minority Leader Crystal Quade said.

Here are some of the issues lawmakers likely will consider this session:

Abortion

The conservative-leaning U.S. Supreme Court has indicated in arguments it would uphold Mississippi's ban on abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, and may even overturn the nationwide right that has existed for nearly 50 years. A decision isn't expected before June, but Republicans in Missouri have already filed bills to further restrict abortions. Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman of Arnold filed a bill to ban nearly all abortions in Missouri, mirroring a new Texas law. Her proposal would allow private citizens to sue clinics, doctors and anyone else who facilitates an abortion after cardiac activity is detected. It also would further limit funding to the state's only abortion provider, Planned Parenthood.