An alleged boat bandit was arrested Sunday in Cape Girardeau after a high-speed chase on the Mississippi River.

Richard A. Futrell, 44, of Cape Girardeau is charged with one Class B felony count of stealing for appropriating a watercraft without consent after having been found guilty of two previous stealing-related offenses within 10 years.

The owner of the boat and a second man who reported the theft saw a man matching Futrell’s description traveling north in the stolen boat near the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge about 6:45 a.m., according to a probable-cause statement written by Cape Girardeau police officer David Weidenbenner.

A video of the stolen-boat sighting was captured from the bank of the Mississippi River and shared on social media later that night by one of the men. The footage shows the stolen boat floating near the bridge, then speeding away from the area after the men shout for the driver to return the vessel to shore.

The two men later located Futrell aboard the stolen boat near the Diversion Channel boat ramp, according to the probable-cause statement.