Mississippi River flooding approaches records set in 1993

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The swollen Mississippi River is straining levees, snarling traffic and forcing people from their homes as the water level in some places approaches record levels set during devastating flooding in 1993.

Gov. Mike Parson was touring flooded areas Monday in the northeast part of the state, where there have been around a dozen water rescues. Statewide, nearly 400 roads are closed, including part of U.S. 136.

Locks and dams upstream of St. Louis are shut down as the Mississippi River crests at the second-highest level on record in some communities. Midwestern rivers have flooded periodically since March, causing billions of dollars of damage to farmland, homes and businesses from Oklahoma and Arkansas and up to Michigan.

Residents, emergency responders and volunteers helping in recovery efforts are facing another challenge from swarms of mosquitoes drawn to standing water.

“Nuisance mosquitoes are usually the first populations to take advantage of flooded conditions,” said Howard Pue of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. “They can be big, really numerous and inflict painful bites.”

Emily Kientzel puts a cooler in her friend's boat as they prepare to take the boat out over floodwaters from the Mississippi River to his home Sunday outside of Portage des Sioux, Missouri. David Carson ~ St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

Gary Stubblefield, a volunteer coordinator for recovery and cleanup efforts in the Joplin area, said the volunteers cleaning up after an EF3 tornado struck parts of Carl Junction on May 22 are asking for bug repellent contributions. Organizers have handed out hundreds of cans, and more is needed, Stubblefield said.

Near the 1,400-person town of Winfield, Missouri, a Mississippi River levee breached Sunday, forcing evacuations in a rural area, said Sue Casseau, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. On Saturday, sandbags were intentionally removed from a farm levee along the Mississippi River near Ste. Genevieve, Missouri, to allow water through and remove pressure downstream. The Illinois River also overtopped levees protecting a combined 1,500 acres in western Illinois, she said.

"If water is over the field, no one is planting," Casseau said. "The full economic impact won't be known until the end of this planting and harvest season."