This story has been edited to correct the record crest of the Mississippi River at Cape Girardeau in 2016.

The National Weather Service has revised its river crest forecast for Cape Girardeau and is now calling for the Mississippi River to crest at 46 feet Monday morning. Earlier forecasts called for the river to crest Saturday morning.

A 46-foot crest will bring the water level to within 3 feet of the 48.86-foot record crest recorded Jan. 3, 2016, almost 17 feet higher than Cape Girardeau’s 32-foot flood stage.

Forecasters on Friday afternoon were calling for a possibility of rain — 50% Saturday and 40% Sunday — which could alter river levels, especially if there is substantial rainfall along the river basin north of Cape Girardeau.