All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 6, 2018

Minor firework-related incidents reported in area

A back-porch lawn chair in Jackson was the only reported casualty of Independence Day celebrations in Cape Girardeau and Jackson, officials said, while a more serious incident was reported in Sikeston. Sgt. Rick Schmidt, communications officer with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, said he had reports of children shooting fireworks at cars, and running around with backpacks full of fireworks, but said, "That's just normal policing on the Fourth."...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Blair, 4, top left, watches the Missouri Veterans Home fireworks show from the Cape County Park North lawn with Kevin Stacy on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in Cape Girardeau.
Blair, 4, top left, watches the Missouri Veterans Home fireworks show from the Cape County Park North lawn with Kevin Stacy on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, in Cape Girardeau. (Ben Matthews ~ Southeast Missourian)

A back-porch lawn chair in Jackson was the only reported casualty of Independence Day celebrations in Cape Girardeau and Jackson, officials said, while a more serious incident was reported in Sikeston.

Sgt. Rick Schmidt, communications officer with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, said he had reports of children shooting fireworks at cars, and running around with backpacks full of fireworks, but said, "That's just normal policing on the Fourth."

Schmidt added, "It was not non-eventful, but it wasn't anything extraordinary -- just a normal, busy Fourth of July."

No officers were assaulted by fireworks or injured, Schmidt said.

Jackson fire chief Jason Mouser said the department responded to a call shortly after the fireworks display at City Park, on the 1300 block of Normandy Lane.

A lawn chair on a back porch had caught fire, he said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Mouser said that was the only call of the night, and was appreciative people followed safety precautions.

In Sikeston, Missouri, at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday, fire crews responded to Lowe's Home Improvement on South Main Street, according to reporting by the Sikeston Standard-Democrat.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported smoke and flames on the roof, and it was discovered the flames were coming from the top surface of the roof. After inspection from the department fire marshal, it was determined the fire was caused from fireworks that had fallen on the roof, officials said.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire and there were no reported injuries. The business was closed at the time of the alarm.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 3
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
NewsNov. 2
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
NewsNov. 1
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
NewsOct. 31
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
NewsOct. 31
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
NewsOct. 31
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy