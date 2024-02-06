Minor firework-related incidents reported in area

A back-porch lawn chair in Jackson was the only reported casualty of Independence Day celebrations in Cape Girardeau and Jackson, officials said, while a more serious incident was reported in Sikeston.

Sgt. Rick Schmidt, communications officer with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, said he had reports of children shooting fireworks at cars, and running around with backpacks full of fireworks, but said, "That's just normal policing on the Fourth."

Schmidt added, "It was not non-eventful, but it wasn't anything extraordinary -- just a normal, busy Fourth of July."

No officers were assaulted by fireworks or injured, Schmidt said.

Jackson fire chief Jason Mouser said the department responded to a call shortly after the fireworks display at City Park, on the 1300 block of Normandy Lane.

A lawn chair on a back porch had caught fire, he said.