Minor firework-related incidents reported in area

A back-porch lawn chair in Jackson was the only reported casualty of Independence Day celebrations in Cape Girardeau and Jackson, officials said, while a more serious incident was reported in Sikeston.
Sgt. Rick Schmidt, communications officer with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, said he had reports of children shooting fireworks at cars, and running around with backpacks full of fireworks, but said, "That's just normal policing on the Fourth."
Schmidt added, "It was not non-eventful, but it wasn't anything extraordinary -- just a normal, busy Fourth of July."
No officers were assaulted by fireworks or injured, Schmidt said.
Jackson fire chief Jason Mouser said the department responded to a call shortly after the fireworks display at City Park, on the 1300 block of Normandy Lane.
A lawn chair on a back porch had caught fire, he said.
Mouser said that was the only call of the night, and was appreciative people followed safety precautions.
In Sikeston, Missouri, at about 2:30 a.m. Thursday, fire crews responded to Lowe's Home Improvement on South Main Street, according to reporting by the Sikeston Standard-Democrat.
Upon arrival, firefighters reported smoke and flames on the roof, and it was discovered the flames were coming from the top surface of the roof. After inspection from the department fire marshal, it was determined the fire was caused from fireworks that had fallen on the roof, officials said.
Crews quickly extinguished the fire and there were no reported injuries. The business was closed at the time of the alarm.
mniederkorn@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3630
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.