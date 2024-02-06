MINER, Mo. -- A feud between the Miner Board of Aldermen and the city's elected police chief has spilled into the courts and caused the mayor to tender his resignation.

On Tuesday, Miner Mayor Darren Chapman submitted his resignation.

"It is with regret and mixed emotions that I feel it is time for me to resign as mayor for the City of Miner," Chapman said in a statement. "For the past four years I feel as if I have done everything in my power to make the City a better place to live, however, Miner will never change. It is clear with recent events that the Board does not have the City's best interest in mind and I no longer wish to take part in the direction the City is headed."

The recent events Chapman referred to involve a feud between the board and Miner's elected police chief, Chris Griggs. On Nov. 16, Griggs filed a lawsuit against board members Bill James, Frank Tatum, Renee Clark and Michelle Farmer; Miner City Clerk Darrin Skinner; and MCP Investigations & Security of Cape Girardeau.

There are three components to the suit. The first is a preliminary injunction. According to the lawsuit, on or about Nov. 1 the Miner Board of Alderman ordered Miner City Clerk Darrin Skinner, along with MCP Investigations, to remove a computer used by Griggs. The suit said the computer contains confidential and protected information regarding past and present criminal investigations and other protected information.

The Board then met Nov. 5 and passed an ordinance retaining Metro One Investigations to conduct an investigation into Griggs -- background and research, interviews, information gathering and a review of records and documents, including memos, e-mails, text messages, time logs, correspondences to other agencies, reports, video, body cameras, court records and more. A $6,000 retainer was requested with $75 per hour per investigator with two investigators being used. That ordinance was vetoed by Chapman.

The suit alleges Griggs is "unable and hindered to carry out his daily duties without the use of said computer and its contents" and Miner could be "less safe and/or protected without the necessary equipment" used by the police chief.

The suit also claims unless the board members are held in check, they will "impede the effective enforcement of the law, breach confidential information and violate protected constitutional and privacy rights" of Griggs and others whose names may be contained in the computer.

In the second component, Griggs is seeking a declaratory judgement, claiming a number of ordinances have been passed by the board to hinder him in his job and violates his authority as the elected police chief. Among some of the ordinances listed in the suit, one regulates overtime scheduling for employees of the City of Miner and the other regulates the purchasing policy for the procurement of goods and services necessary for the operation of the City of Miner.