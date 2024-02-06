Millipede infestation reported in region

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- A recent influx of millipedes has been a cause of frustration for many area residents this summer.
Nine-year-old Kate Scott of Poplar Bluff said she has noticed the pests on her front porch, driveway and in her garage because her cat, Oreo, likes to play with them.
"I don't like them because they remind me of worms," she said.
The negative sentiment is felt not only by Scott, but by the many folks who have contacted the University of Missouri Butler County Extension office, seeking help in controlling the "worms with many legs."
Sarah Denkler, horticulture specialist, said she suspects the flush is a result of the large amounts of moisture Butler County received earlier in the season. The inch-long critters, which are not worms at all, but more closely related to shrimp, are not harmful, just a nuisance.
"They break down decaying vegetation over winter in soil and migrate in large numbers when their living environment becomes too hot, dry, wet or cold," Denkler said.
Each year, millipedes and centipedes pose problems for some, Denkler said. Both can be identified by looking at the legs on their bodies. Centipedes contain a pair of legs per segment while millipedes contain two pairs of legs per segment. Centipedes tend to move quickly, while millipedes are more likely to roll up when disturbed.
"Millipedes are the offender that has been receiving so many complaints," she added.
Denkler noted if a large mass of millipedes dies simultaneously, an unpleasant smell may result.
For residents living with a millipede infestation, the big question is, "What can be done to get rid of them?" Denkler said the strategy depends on whether the problem is indoors or out.
Because millipedes normally dwell in the soil and are drawn to darkness and dampness, Denkler said, cleaning up areas containing piles of wet leaves is a good starting point.
"Eliminate their food sources, such as leftover root crops, degrading flower bulbs or overly-ripe fruit lying on the ground," she said. "Remove organic matter in contact with the house foundation; minimize watering near building foundations; clean up piles of rocks, leaves, compost and general refuse near the building."
Denkler recommends watering the lawn in the morning so the afternoon sun will dry things out by the evening and said after sweeping up any infestations, it's beneficial to burn what is gathered.
To prevent millipedes from entering buildings, Denkler said it's important to ensure doors and windows fit snugly.
"Make sure that doorways, windows, pipes and siding are all sealed well with caulk. Re-caulk any problem areas if necessary," she said.
Removing accumulated water sources near the foundation or water pools in the basement or crawl spaces and keeping gutters and downspouts free of debris are musts.
"These wet, organic areas are excellent environments for millipedes to flourish," Denkler said.
Chemical use is merely a band-aid for the pests, she said.
"If you choose to use pesticides, make sure to drench it into the soil," Denkler said. "Otherwise, the bugs are crawling right over it."
The following chemicals can be use to deter millipedes: acephate, bifenthrin, carbaryl, chlorpyrifos, diatomaceous earth, permethrin and pyrethrins. Always follow label directions.
Millipedes seek refuge in and around homes to protect themselves from the heat, but the lack of moisture inside doesn't lend well to sustainment of the tiny creatures.
"Remove any water in crevices or basements and keep the air dry to remove any moisture," Denkler said. "You may find dead shells as they dehydrate. Hand pick or vacuum to control individuals."
Denkler also said people can treat baseboards, cracks and crevices with pesticide, but again, lack of moisture does a better job.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.