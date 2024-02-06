Millipede infestation reported in region

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- A recent influx of millipedes has been a cause of frustration for many area residents this summer.

Nine-year-old Kate Scott of Poplar Bluff said she has noticed the pests on her front porch, driveway and in her garage because her cat, Oreo, likes to play with them.

"I don't like them because they remind me of worms," she said.

The negative sentiment is felt not only by Scott, but by the many folks who have contacted the University of Missouri Butler County Extension office, seeking help in controlling the "worms with many legs."

Sarah Denkler, horticulture specialist, said she suspects the flush is a result of the large amounts of moisture Butler County received earlier in the season. The inch-long critters, which are not worms at all, but more closely related to shrimp, are not harmful, just a nuisance.

"They break down decaying vegetation over winter in soil and migrate in large numbers when their living environment becomes too hot, dry, wet or cold," Denkler said.

Each year, millipedes and centipedes pose problems for some, Denkler said. Both can be identified by looking at the legs on their bodies. Centipedes contain a pair of legs per segment while millipedes contain two pairs of legs per segment. Centipedes tend to move quickly, while millipedes are more likely to roll up when disturbed.

"Millipedes are the offender that has been receiving so many complaints," she added.

Denkler noted if a large mass of millipedes dies simultaneously, an unpleasant smell may result.

For residents living with a millipede infestation, the big question is, "What can be done to get rid of them?" Denkler said the strategy depends on whether the problem is indoors or out.

Outdoors

Because millipedes normally dwell in the soil and are drawn to darkness and dampness, Denkler said, cleaning up areas containing piles of wet leaves is a good starting point.