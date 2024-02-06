Millie Limbaugh's very famous son

(Published May 25, 1993.)

Millie Limbaugh, mother of the nation's most controversial -- and most popular -- radio talk show host in history, was playing bridge with friends at the country club one day when someone called her and said he had just heard her son refer to her crowd as "the blue-haired, bloody-Mary drinking, bridge players at the country club."

Millie was a bit indignant. "There's not a blue-haired one in the bunch!" she retorted.

Otherwise, she is nothing if not proud of son Rush Limbaugh, the gadfly of the nation's airways for liberals in general and President Bill Clinton's administration in particular.

Her son has become such a celebrity that Millie is now a veteran at giving interviews. So much has been written about Rush that she has filled three scrapbooks "but it's gotten beyond me."

Reporters call, write and visit Millie wanting the inside story on Rush Limbaugh, still known as Rusty by family members. "A couple of weeks ago I got a call from a man in St. Louis who wanted to come down to do an article on Rush. I talked to David and he found out he was with something like the National Enquirer.

"I didn't even sleep that night. He got here at 10 a.m. and he was just as nice as he could be." But she turned him away.

She's aware her son is provocative and controversial. Sometimes even longtime acquaintances have to speak up. For example, her Federal Express man, who has been making deliveries at her home for years, one day could contain himself no longer. "I've gotta be honest with you. I just love you but I don't like Rush."

She gets occasional calls from critics but the overwhelming majority of the calls are from fans who want her to pass along their praise.

Millie likes the mugs and "Rush Is Right" bumper stickers sold on Rush's show so much that she ordered several. "They are so good to me. They told me my money wasn't worth anything and they sent it all free."