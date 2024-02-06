Millersville man in jail on sex charges

A 39-year-old Millersville man was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail on Wednesday for sex charges involving a minor after he failed to appear in court.

Bryan Reid of Cape Girardeau faces one unclassified felony account of first-degree statutory or attempted rape and two counts of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy with a person less than 12 years old, according to the Cape Girardeau County Inmate Roster.

The alleged offenses occurred in 2019. According to a probable cause statement for Reid’s arrest, the victim, 8 years old at the time, told her mother of the alleged offenses the day they occurred.