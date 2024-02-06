Millersville man in jail on sex charges

A 39-year-old Millersville man was booked into the Cape Girardeau County Jail on Wednesday for sex charges involving a minor after he failed to appear in court.
Bryan Reid of Cape Girardeau faces one unclassified felony account of first-degree statutory or attempted rape and two counts of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy with a person less than 12 years old, according to the Cape Girardeau County Inmate Roster.
The alleged offenses occurred in 2019. According to a probable cause statement for Reid’s arrest, the victim, 8 years old at the time, told her mother of the alleged offenses the day they occurred.
During a forensic interview, the victim told police the offenses occurred when Reid took her on a bicycle ride in the city. Her mother corroborated the fact that the victim went on a bicycle ride with Reid. Neither she nor the victim could identify the exact route to law enforcement.
Sometime during the incident, according to the probable cause statement, Reid performed various sex acts on the victim and touched her in a sexual manner.
Reid is being held on a $100,000 bond.
