Military service lets security officer witness history-making moments

Military recruiting promotions promise troops they will get to see the world and make memories that will last a lifetime.

They undersold the experience to Darrin Sides.

The Cape Girardeau Police Department detective saw the world from his security forces post on Air Force One, responsible for protecting federal officials such as the secretaries of State and Defense, the first lady, congressional delegations and Vice President Al Gore.

"The high point of my military career was getting to travel along with the vice president, going places I never thought I'd go to," Sides said, ticking of a few of the locales — Moscow, Egypt, Saudi Arabia. "Being that close to history as it developed ... I went to Israel on the 50th anniversary of Israel and got to see the prime minister of Israel walking with the vice president of the United States. All of those experiences are really cool. They are something I would never have dreamed when I joined that I would be doing, and during that time, I just had to kind of pinch myself every day to make sure it was real."

Early military career

Darrin Sides Courtesy Cape Girardeau Police Department

Sides, a Cape Girardeau native, graduated from high school in Canada and began formulating a plan to pay for higher education. The plan led him to join the military in 1990, and he opted for the Air Force. After completing basic training, he continued military training as a security police officer. From 1990 to 1995, he was stationed in Germany, and then he spent four years stationed at Andrews Air Force Base — the airfield component of Joint Base Andrews, the base from which many of the nation's top military and civilian leaders travel around the world.

After a 14-year break from the military, Sides joined the Missouri Army National Guard in 2013, deploying overseas in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

Earlier this year, he separated from the Guard and joined the Air Force Reserve.

He serves as a tech sergeant in the security forces.