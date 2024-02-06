“HITS!!” will be longtime entertainer Mike Dumey’s final musical variety dinner showcase, set for this weekend and next. Fittingly, he’ll perform with two longtime collaborators and former students: Mary Niswonger and Brodrick Twiggs.
When Dumey looks back on his career, his words range over a lot of territory — how much fun it’s been, the interaction with the audience, the recognitions he’s earned, the music itself — but he centers on one point.
The people.
Dumey said he’s worked with hundreds of singers in his decadeslong career, and every one of them a joy.
His first dinner show was at Port Cape Girardeau in 1982, he said — the same year he started his first position in education, in the Oak Ridge School District.
Dumey worked at Oak Ridge for seven years before moving to the Cape Girardeau School District, where he taught until 2016.
Now, four years later, Dumey plans to end his prolific series of dinner shows.
“Like all good things, it’s kind of time,” he said.
Twiggs and Niswonger have both been performing with him for more than a decade.
“I met Mike when I was in the seventh grade,” Twiggs said. “I started doing shows with him the following year, and he and I have done them every year since.”
Twiggs, 27, said the past 13 years of performing with Dumey were educational and inspirational — not just for him, but for the community.
“I think about what he has provided all these years, and when you look at his career in the public schools as well as the work he’s done in the community, it definitely leaves a huge hole in the community, as far as entertainment goes,” Twiggs said of Dumey. “Over the years, thousands of people have come to his shows and have seen what he’s done with students and young adults. I think for him to come to the point where he is content with being able to spend more time with his family and do more traveling, I think it’s very good for him and well deserved, but we all are going to miss him and the energy and the love and passion he’s brought for entertaining others.”
Niswonger echoed Twiggs’ sentiment.
“I’m especially honored to be a part of this, his last one,” she said. “I’ve literally grown up next door to Mike Dumey. I got to live my first 15 years of life learning from him.”
Niswonger said she started singing when she was 8 years old, and Dumey “believed in me since I first opened my mouth.”
She attended his shows from earliest childhood, Niswonger said, and started performing in his shows in 2008.
“If you want someone that just wholeheartedly believes in you, he is the person to have in your corner,” Niswonger said. “He will do anything to make any person succeed. I’ve had such a great front-row seat in my life, watching him bring out the best in kids across our county. He’s such a breath of fresh air.”
Niswonger said anyone who has seen Dumey interact with students sees he has a way to get people to believe in and love what he’s doing as much as he does.
“I have a hard time believing it’s his last show, but if it is, I’m honored to be part of it,” Niswonger said. “I can’t help but feel that we’re like his extra children, being so close for so many years. I’m proud to be part of it.”
“This show really runs the gamut,” Dumey said. The trio will perform music including pop hits, Southern rock, oldies and jazzy tunes, with the harmony and flair of talented singers who have performed together over many years.
“It’s our last hurrah,” Dumey said.
Dumey’s final show is set for this Friday and Saturday, and again next weekend, Feb. 21 and 22. Each show begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Shriner’s Hall near Center Junction, 5701 Old Cape Road East, Jackson. Admission is $35 and includes the show and a two-entree buffet catered by Karlios Hinkebein.
Reservations can be made by calling (573) 837-2451.
