“HITS!!” will be longtime entertainer Mike Dumey’s final musical variety dinner showcase, set for this weekend and next. Fittingly, he’ll perform with two longtime collaborators and former students: Mary Niswonger and Brodrick Twiggs.

When Dumey looks back on his career, his words range over a lot of territory — how much fun it’s been, the interaction with the audience, the recognitions he’s earned, the music itself — but he centers on one point.

The people.

Dumey said he’s worked with hundreds of singers in his decadeslong career, and every one of them a joy.

His first dinner show was at Port Cape Girardeau in 1982, he said — the same year he started his first position in education, in the Oak Ridge School District.

Dumey worked at Oak Ridge for seven years before moving to the Cape Girardeau School District, where he taught until 2016.

Now, four years later, Dumey plans to end his prolific series of dinner shows.

“Like all good things, it’s kind of time,” he said.

Twiggs and Niswonger have both been performing with him for more than a decade.

“I met Mike when I was in the seventh grade,” Twiggs said. “I started doing shows with him the following year, and he and I have done them every year since.”

Twiggs, 27, said the past 13 years of performing with Dumey were educational and inspirational — not just for him, but for the community.

“I think about what he has provided all these years, and when you look at his career in the public schools as well as the work he’s done in the community, it definitely leaves a huge hole in the community, as far as entertainment goes,” Twiggs said of Dumey. “Over the years, thousands of people have come to his shows and have seen what he’s done with students and young adults. I think for him to come to the point where he is content with being able to spend more time with his family and do more traveling, I think it’s very good for him and well deserved, but we all are going to miss him and the energy and the love and passion he’s brought for entertaining others.”