Mike Beecher, former KFVS news topper, dies

Former KFVS12 news director Mike Beecher, who led the television station's news team from 1984 to 2000, died Sunday at the age of 76 and is being remembered as a person "who lived and breathed news," according to his one-time colleagues.

"He really cared about journalistic standards, making sure every newscast had content," said retired KFVS12 meteorologist Bob Reeves, who retired from the station in 2014 after 44 years and who worked under Beecher during the latter's entire 16-year tenure.

"[Mike] was not interested in humorous stories. He didn't want to be cute, wasn't interested in feature stories, and wanted 'just the facts, ma'am,' if you will."

Retired "The Breakfast Show" anchor Jim Burns said Beecher made him better.

"He pushed me to another level and in the end, that was a good thing," said Burns, who retired in 2018 after nearly 40 years at KFVS12. "Mike did not like any of the fluff stuff, he was old school and could be a hard boss because he was all about journalism."