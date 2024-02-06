Mike Beecher, former KFVS news topper, dies

Former KFVS12 news director Mike Beecher, who led the television station's news team from 1984 to 2000, died Sunday at the age of 76 and is being remembered as a person "who lived and breathed news," according to his one-time colleagues.
"He really cared about journalistic standards, making sure every newscast had content," said retired KFVS12 meteorologist Bob Reeves, who retired from the station in 2014 after 44 years and who worked under Beecher during the latter's entire 16-year tenure.
"[Mike] was not interested in humorous stories. He didn't want to be cute, wasn't interested in feature stories, and wanted 'just the facts, ma'am,' if you will."
Retired "The Breakfast Show" anchor Jim Burns said Beecher made him better.
"He pushed me to another level and in the end, that was a good thing," said Burns, who retired in 2018 after nearly 40 years at KFVS12. "Mike did not like any of the fluff stuff, he was old school and could be a hard boss because he was all about journalism."
Paul Keener, KFVS12's director of marketing, said Beecher helped establish Heartland News as a regional news source for viewers in four states -- and Keener recalled a particular moment in January 1999 when he and Beecher collaborated closely.
"One of my proudest moments was working together on our special coverage of Pope John Paul II's visit to St. Louis. Mike produced and I directed the extended coverage that included commentary from Monsignor Richard Rolwing," Keener remembered.
Beecher, active in his Roman Catholic faith, helped spearhead the renovation of old St. Vincent's Church in Cape Girardeau.
"Behind the scenes and without recognition, Mike counseled numerous people struggling with alcohol addiction," Keener added.
Beecher, who is survived by his wife, Donna, returned to his native Iowa after leaving KFVS12 and worked in Waterloo, Iowa, and in the state capital of Des Moines before starting his own consulting and marketing business.
"I think in many ways Mike never left Iowa. That's where his heart was," Reeves said.
