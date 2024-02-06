A federal freeze on most evictions that was enacted last year is scheduled to expire July 31, and millions of people across the U.S. fear they will face eviction in the upcoming months.
As of June 7, roughly 3.2 million people in the U.S. said they would face eviction within the next two months, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey.
The moratorium, put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, has been "the only tool keeping tenants in their homes who have lost jobs during the coronavirus pandemic and fallen months behind in their rent," according to a June 15 article by The Associated Press.
Missouri is not among the states that enacted an eviction moratorium in 2020. However, St. Louis city and county, and Jackson County issued their own moratoriums.
After the Biden administration extended the moratorium by a month, St. Louis city did, as well; St. Louis County and Jackson County authorities have said they will adhere to CDC guidelines, according to the AP article.
Meanwhile, tenant advocates claim many evictions have continued in Missouri despite the CDC moratorium.
To help people catch-up on past-due rent and utilities, the Missouri Housing Development Commission (MHDC) is promoting State Assistance for Housing Relief (SAFHR), a federal pandemic relief and stimulus program intended to prevent homelessness and housing instability.
The MHDC is administering the state share of Missouri's allocation, approximately $323 million, through two programs: SAFHR for Renters and SAFHR for Landlords, according to a June 14 news release from the Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri.
The SAFHR for Renters program pays up to 12 total months of rent and utility arrears per service, and up to three months of forward rent incurred since April 2020, according to the release. Utilities include gas, electric, water, sewage or wastewater, trash and fuel.
Tenants may apply only for utility assistance but must still be renters, and MHDC said they will accept applications through at least September 2022, as stated in the release. Payments are made directly to a landlord or utility company typically two to four weeks after submitting a complete application.
The SAFHR for Renters program includes three requirements — applicants must be a resident of Missouri, and a renter at their current or previous address in Missouri; someone in the household must have experienced, either directly or indirectly, a financial hardship related to the COVID-19 pandemic; and the applicant's income must be less than 80% of the median income in the area, and varies by county and household size. Detailed average median income information and Missouri SAFHR program applications are available at www.mohousingresources.com.
The commission said it is also working with not-for-profit partners to assist those at risk of eviction, according to the AP article.
Catholic Charities is helping COVID-impacted Missouri renters navigate the SAFHR for Renters online application, and, as an additional service, providing each applicant with housing case management services resulting in a housing stability plan promoting "long-term permanent housing," according to the release.
Other advocacy groups include Action St. Louis and Reconciliation Services in Kansas City, who are reaching out directly to "needy tenants," and in some cases, going door-to-door to advise tenants of their legal rights and the steps that can be made, according to the AP article.
The funding for the program is provided by federal coronavirus aid programs and is scheduled to last through 2025, although the commission said funding might run out within three years based on the pace of applications, as stated in the AP article.
MHDC is encouraging interested or qualifying individuals to visit www.ccsomo.org to find their local Catholic Charities office, or call the Springfield office at (417)268-9998 to expedite the online application process.
The online application, as well as additional information on Missouri SAFHR programs, may be found at www.mohousingresources.com.