A federal freeze on most evictions that was enacted last year is scheduled to expire July 31, and millions of people across the U.S. fear they will face eviction in the upcoming months.

As of June 7, roughly 3.2 million people in the U.S. said they would face eviction within the next two months, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey.

The moratorium, put in place by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in September, has been "the only tool keeping tenants in their homes who have lost jobs during the coronavirus pandemic and fallen months behind in their rent," according to a June 15 article by The Associated Press.

Missouri is not among the states that enacted an eviction moratorium in 2020. However, St. Louis city and county, and Jackson County issued their own moratoriums.

After the Biden administration extended the moratorium by a month, St. Louis city did, as well; St. Louis County and Jackson County authorities have said they will adhere to CDC guidelines, according to the AP article.

Meanwhile, tenant advocates claim many evictions have continued in Missouri despite the CDC moratorium.

To help people catch-up on past-due rent and utilities, the Missouri Housing Development Commission (MHDC) is promoting State Assistance for Housing Relief (SAFHR), a federal pandemic relief and stimulus program intended to prevent homelessness and housing instability.

The MHDC is administering the state share of Missouri's allocation, approximately $323 million, through two programs: SAFHR for Renters and SAFHR for Landlords, according to a June 14 news release from the Catholic Charities of Southern Missouri.