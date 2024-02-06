Meyer: Respected member of local real estate 'dynasty' remembered

Well-respected leader in the local real estate community and Vietnam veteran Thomas M. Meyer died June 25 at his home at the age of 73.

Friends, colleagues and family members spoke of him as both a leader and mentor.

Meyer was a lifelong resident of Cape Girardeau since his birth in 1949.

Graduating from Southeast Missouri State University with a degree in business administration, Meyer joined his father in the family business at Thomas L. Meyer Realty Co.

Thomas M. Meyer

Meyer touched many lives in Cape Girardeau. Fellow Realtor Tim Meredith attended a visitation for Meyer last week and noted the large number of people who came to pay their respects.

"I stood in line for a good hour and 15 minutes before I made it to the front," he said. "I first met Tom when I was a kid, and when I bought the Century 21 office, the first phone call I got was from Tom. He said I could call him for anything. And this was from a competitor. But that just wasn't Tom's way. He didn't view people as competitors."

Meyer was engaged with and committed to many community associations in Cape Girardeau. He had served as president of Evening Optimist Club, president of Habitat for Humanity, and was also a longtime member of the Southeast Missouri Realtors Association.

Association executive Terry Baker spoke of Meyer with respect and appreciation.

"He was just a good person. He was a one-of-a-kind guy. A man of integrity," Baker noted, adding, "He did the work and brought others to the table. He believed in the Realtors Association's mission of protecting property rights and the industry as a whole."

"Tom was always thinking of others," Meredith said. "He'd always be asking how we can do it better, how we can be more professional. Good enough was never good enough."

Meyer served in the Navy during the Vietnam war as a Seabee, rising to the rank of commander on the island of Diego Garcia in the middle of the Indian Ocean.

"He went into service right out of high school," said Beth McFerron, his younger sister. "He was very patriotic."

After leaving the service and throughout his life, Meyer sought to help veterans, working with the local VFW, and he was board member of Missouri Veterans Home.

"He was such a champion for veterans." Baker said.

Family man

Meyer was the oldest boy in a family of seven. McFerron said she and her siblings, even his two older sisters, looked up to Meyer as a big brother.

"Tom was always there if we needed anything." McFerron said. "Help us learn to throw a baseball, water ski, or fix my bicycle."

It seemed a career in business was always in Meyer's future.