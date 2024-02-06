The Southeast Missouri Symphony will be joined by two local choirs to perform the famous religious oratio "Messiah" by George Handel at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, in Bedell Performance Hall on the River Campus of Southeast Missouri State University.

The University Choir and Choral Union will perform alongside the symphony Handel's work along with Jean Sibeliu's "Finlandia" and Ralph Williams's "Norfolk Rhapsody No. 1". Faculty members Sara Edgerton and Barbara Lamont will conduct the concert, and Kaitlyn Robinson, Leslie Jones, Chris Goeke and Timothy Schmidt will perform vocal solos.

"I think the pieces on the program complement each other very well: The opening symphonic pieces are uplifting and enjoyable, and it is great to showcase the full orchestra," Edgerton said in a news release on the event.

The conductor said that "Finlandia" and "Norfolk Rhapsody No. 1" encompass the holiday spirit. The former is more of a joyous piece with similarities to current events and the latter is more contemplative, she said. "Finlandia" was written when Finland was attempting to free itself from Imperial Russia, Edgerton said that makes the work in many ways contemporarily relevant because of the Russo-Ukrainian War.

The performance will feature Part 1 of three of "Messiah". The oratio was written by Handel in 1741 and is a depiction of the Bible with Part 1 focusing on the prophesy of the Messiah and in the Old Testament and ending with his birth, Part 2 the death and resurrection and Part 3 the promise of redemption. The texts used in the piece are from the King James's version of the Bible. Part 1 has often been linked with the holiday season.