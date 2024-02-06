MERS/Goodwill hosted a Job, Education and Resource Fair at its Excel Center in Cape Girardeau on Friday, Nov. 15, offering opportunities for area residents to meet face-to-face with employers and receive assistance in utilizing local resources to aid in their job-seeking efforts.
Robin Strop, Missouri Work Assistance/SkillUp director with MERS/Goodwill, said she wanted to host the job and resource fair because she felt she and her team weren't doing enough to point their clients toward potential resources that could help in their employment.
"I'm finding more and more resources online that I didn't know about. We've got clients asking for things that I don't feel like we are giving them everything that is available," Strop said. "I'm like, 'We need to know more.'
"People are still looking for work. You see that online all the time. 'Why are you not getting that job? Can we help with resumes? Can we help with interviewing skills? Do you need additional training? What is it that we can do? What is causing you not to move forward and be successful?'"
The event came together quickly, with Strop organizing it in just a “few weeks”. Strop intended to involve the community by bringing local employers, training providers and resource agencies together under one roof to allow job seekers to talk with professionals who can assist them face-to-face.
"It's going to take all of us,” Strop said. "We have so many individuals, especially in our programs, that have barriers to employment, barriers to training, barriers that include transportation or even health care barriers — transportation and child care being the biggest. We want to kind of get the word out there that we (MERS/Goodwill) are more than our retail stores."
Strop said she wanted to have the event as soon as she could since employers are beginning to hire seasonal employees, which can sometimes turn into full-time job opportunities. She plans to hold another Job, Education and Resource Fair in the spring and expects to attract more vendors since it won’t be on such short notice.
Approximately 17 vendors, according to Strop, attended the fair. Employers in attendance included the Cape Girardeau Police Department, Fountainbleau Lodge, the Lutheran Home, Saxony Village, Sam’s Club and Woodland School District.
“We love to come to events like this because it's important to show support for the community,” Lutheran Home recruiter Amy Adams said. “... It's really important for people to make that connection to potential employees, and it's important for employers to be out there visiting with the job market.”
While the event only lasted for four hours, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Strop said she’s happy to help guide job seekers as they attempt to find employment. She may be contacted by email at rstrop@mersgoodwill.org, or by calling (573) 525-1345.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.