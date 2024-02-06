MERS/Goodwill hosted a Job, Education and Resource Fair at its Excel Center in Cape Girardeau on Friday, Nov. 15, offering opportunities for area residents to meet face-to-face with employers and receive assistance in utilizing local resources to aid in their job-seeking efforts.

Robin Strop, Missouri Work Assistance/SkillUp director with MERS/Goodwill, said she wanted to host the job and resource fair because she felt she and her team weren't doing enough to point their clients toward potential resources that could help in their employment.

"I'm finding more and more resources online that I didn't know about. We've got clients asking for things that I don't feel like we are giving them everything that is available," Strop said. "I'm like, 'We need to know more.'

"People are still looking for work. You see that online all the time. 'Why are you not getting that job? Can we help with resumes? Can we help with interviewing skills? Do you need additional training? What is it that we can do? What is causing you not to move forward and be successful?'"

The event came together quickly, with Strop organizing it in just a “few weeks”. Strop intended to involve the community by bringing local employers, training providers and resource agencies together under one roof to allow job seekers to talk with professionals who can assist them face-to-face.