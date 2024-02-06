Mercy health care system announces Perryville public forum

A public forum set Monday will allow officials with a potential partner for a Perry County, Missouri, hospital to lay out their health care vision.

A release from Mercy said the forum will be at Knights of Columbus in Perryville, Missouri. The forum will begin at 6 p.m., with doors opening at 5 p.m.

"Mercy is honored to be considered to serve Perry County Memorial Hospital and the entire community. We welcome an opportunity to continue the exceptional care the Perryville community has had for years and look forward to PCMH and the county carrying out the appropriate process to determine whether Mercy is the right choice for their citizens," the release states. "As part of that process, Mercy will host a public forum to share our vision for the future of health care in Perry County and answer any questions the public may have. We invite you to join us on Monday ... to learn more about Mercy and share with us your questions and thoughts."

The forum comes two weeks after another forum regarding the hospital, which gave the leader of the hospital's other potential partner — Ken Bateman, chief executive officer of SoutheastHEALTH — a platform to explain that organization's plan. Mercy officials had been invited to attend that forum but did not.