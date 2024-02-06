Memphis man arrested after shots fired in Cape

A Memphis, Tennessee, man has been charged with several felony weapons violations after a shots-fired incident in Cape Girardeau.
According to information provided by Cape Girardeau Police Department, the incident occurred Thursday near the intersection of Main and Independence streets, in the parking lot near Boardman Pavilion.
John Edward Jackson Jr. allegedly got into an argument with Keegan G. Smith of Kennett, Missouri, pulled a revolver from his waistband and fired several shots at Smith. None of the shots hit Smith.
A Cape Girardeau police officer and a trooper from the state Highway Patrol apprehended Jackson near the intersection of Middle and Themis streets.
According to police, the officers recovered the firearm and later discovered it had been stolen in 2021.
Jackson has been charged with five felonies -- first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and receiving stolen property. He was also charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.
A cash-only bond was set at $250,000.