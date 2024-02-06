Memphis man arrested after shots fired in Cape

A Memphis, Tennessee, man has been charged with several felony weapons violations after a shots-fired incident in Cape Girardeau.

According to information provided by Cape Girardeau Police Department, the incident occurred Thursday near the intersection of Main and Independence streets, in the parking lot near Boardman Pavilion.

John Edward Jackson Jr. allegedly got into an argument with Keegan G. Smith of Kennett, Missouri, pulled a revolver from his waistband and fired several shots at Smith. None of the shots hit Smith.