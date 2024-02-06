All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsAugust 12, 2022
Memphis man arrested after shots fired in Cape
A Memphis, Tennessee, man has been charged with several felony weapons violations after a shots-fired incident in Cape Girardeau. According to information provided by Cape Girardeau Police Department, the incident occurred Thursday near the intersection of Main and Independence streets, in the parking lot near Boardman Pavilion...
Southeast Missourian
John Edward Jackson Jr.
John Edward Jackson Jr.

A Memphis, Tennessee, man has been charged with several felony weapons violations after a shots-fired incident in Cape Girardeau.

According to information provided by Cape Girardeau Police Department, the incident occurred Thursday near the intersection of Main and Independence streets, in the parking lot near Boardman Pavilion.

John Edward Jackson Jr. allegedly got into an argument with Keegan G. Smith of Kennett, Missouri, pulled a revolver from his waistband and fired several shots at Smith. None of the shots hit Smith.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A Cape Girardeau police officer and a trooper from the state Highway Patrol apprehended Jackson near the intersection of Middle and Themis streets.

According to police, the officers recovered the firearm and later discovered it had been stolen in 2021.

Jackson has been charged with five felonies -- first-degree assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and receiving stolen property. He was also charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

A cash-only bond was set at $250,000.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 25
A Missouri man has been executed for a 1998 murder. Was he g...
NewsSep. 25
Tropical Weather Latest: Fast-moving Hurricane Helene is exp...
NewsSep. 25
Back with the Chiefs, running back Kareem Hunt wants to prov...
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy