Memorial dedication for former Cape Girardeau Parks and Rec director

Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will host a memorial dedication 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, at Capaha Park Shelter No. 3 in Cape Girardeau, to celebrate late Parks and Recreation director Julia Thompson Jones.

This event will celebrate her work with the community and will culminate with the unveiling of a dedication plaque and a wellness walk around Capaha Pond in her honor.

Thompson Jones passed away Aug. 9, 2021, at the age of 62. She was employed by the City of Cape Girardeau for 10 years and a day. She started her employment as Parks and Recreation director in 2011.

According to a release from the department, one of the largest accomplishments in Thompson Jones' career with the city was the renewal of the Parks, Recreation and Stormwater Tax in 2018, which passed with an 81% approval. The tax renewal will provide an estimated $27 million in sales tax funds toward park improvements over a 15-year period.

"Shortly after Julia became director, it became imperative that a decision be made about the Restaurant Tax as the bonds were sunsetting for the SEMO River Campus project. Julia led a feasibility study that produced the new SportsPlex at Center Junction in 2017, which has been hugely successful and is close to breaking even in their fiscal operations, which is ahead of projections," according to the release.