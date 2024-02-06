Memorial dedication for former Cape Girardeau Parks and Rec director

Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will host a memorial dedication 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10, at Capaha Park Shelter No. 3 in Cape Girardeau, to celebrate late Parks and Recreation director Julia Thompson Jones.
This event will celebrate her work with the community and will culminate with the unveiling of a dedication plaque and a wellness walk around Capaha Pond in her honor.
Thompson Jones passed away Aug. 9, 2021, at the age of 62. She was employed by the City of Cape Girardeau for 10 years and a day. She started her employment as Parks and Recreation director in 2011.
According to a release from the department, one of the largest accomplishments in Thompson Jones' career with the city was the renewal of the Parks, Recreation and Stormwater Tax in 2018, which passed with an 81% approval. The tax renewal will provide an estimated $27 million in sales tax funds toward park improvements over a 15-year period.
"Shortly after Julia became director, it became imperative that a decision be made about the Restaurant Tax as the bonds were sunsetting for the SEMO River Campus project. Julia led a feasibility study that produced the new SportsPlex at Center Junction in 2017, which has been hugely successful and is close to breaking even in their fiscal operations, which is ahead of projections," according to the release.
Thompson Jones also helped develop new master plans for Cape LaCroix Trail and Capaha Park that would help guide future park projects in progress today. She worked with Southeast Missouri State University athletics to help renovate Capaha Field by putting in new artificial turf, fencing and a digital scoreboard to enhance the collegiate baseball experience.
She helped guide and initiate the first Public Art Policy, which has led to the annual Broadway Sculpture Exhibit. She helped guide many city-initiated citizen advisory boards.
Thompson Jones was an adjunct professor at SEMO and served on the Missouri Parks and Recreation Association Hall of Fame Committee and Leadership Development Institute. She was also a member of Cape Girardeau Downtown Rotary Club and University Of Missouri Extension Services board Of directors.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.