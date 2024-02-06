Melaina's statue replaced at Cape County Park

A bronze statue of Melaina chasing butterflies has been reinstalled at Melaina’s Magical Playland in Cape County Park North in Cape Girardeau.

The statue was stolen in January and vandalized, then recovered after police received an anonymous tip as to its whereabouts.

Melaina was the daughter of KFVS-12 news anchor Jeff Cunningham and his wife, Andrea.

Melaina died in 2009 after a battle with muscular dystrophy.

The memorial playground is designed for children of all physical capabilities to enjoy, and the statue was erected in her memory.

A replacement namesake statue stands at the Melaina's Magical Playland is seen Tuesday at Cape Girardeau County Park North. The statue depicts the late Melaina Cunningham holding a butterfly. Fred Lynch

The statue was unable to be repaired, so a new one was commissioned, Jeff Cunningham said.

He said the outpouring of support has been tremendous.

“It was incredible,” Cunningham said, adding he had gotten a call from the parks superintendent, Bryan Sander, about the statue’s theft Jan. 7.

Cunningham posted about it on Facebook and left for the day with Andrea.

“Three hours later I went back to look; it went crazy,” Cunningham said.

Cape Girardeau police officers in January found the stolen namesake bronze statue for Melaina's Magical Playland in pieces at a Cape Girardeau County residence. Cape Girardeau Police Department

“People were fired up about it. It meant a lot to us that people were that upset and wanted to help,” he said.

Cunningham said he wanted people to understand the statue was insured, and they would have replaced it, no matter what.

“We got numerous donations and GoFundMe pages specifically for the statue,” he said. “Even without insurance, we would have been able to replace it.”

Cunningham said all of the donations were meaningful — from the bigger gestures to the letters he’d receive with a $5 bill tucked inside.

“They all meant a lot. The fact they took time to think of us and add to our project means the world,” he said.

Cunningham said building the park has been an essentially positive experience, except it’s in memory of their daughter.