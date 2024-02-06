Meeting set to discuss Bollinger County tornado recovery

The East Missouri Action Agency has scheduled a meeting for Bollinger County tornado victims to answer questions about the USDA Watershed Protection Program and inform them about progress, resources and to "demonstrate good stewardship of funds", according to a news release.

The announcement followed a regularly scheduled meeting of the Bollinger County Longterm Recovery Committee (LTRC).

The meeting will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, in the safe room of the Bollinger County Health Center.

Nicolle Hahn of the East Missouri Action Agency will update the victims on progress, barriers and funds, according to the release, while Margaret Yates and Lydia Keller with the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission will provide information on the government buyout process.