Meeting set to discuss Bollinger County tornado recovery

The East Missouri Action Agency has scheduled a meeting for Bollinger County tornado victims to answer questions about the USDA Watershed Protection Program and inform them about progress, resources and to "demonstrate good stewardship of funds", according to a news release.
The announcement followed a regularly scheduled meeting of the Bollinger County Longterm Recovery Committee (LTRC).
The meeting will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 3, in the safe room of the Bollinger County Health Center.
Nicolle Hahn of the East Missouri Action Agency will update the victims on progress, barriers and funds, according to the release, while Margaret Yates and Lydia Keller with the Southeast Missouri Regional Planning Commission will provide information on the government buyout process.
"The LTRC has asked East Missouri Action Agency ... to partner with Catholic Charities in expediting the processing of requests," the release stated. Caseworkers will attend the meeting.
The news release expressed the LTRC members' concerns about delays in the recovery process, adding "the impact of the flood on Aug. 14, 2023 further complicated the recovery process and timeline," the release stated.
Glen Allen residents and others affected by the flood and tornado have stated their displeasure on social media pages and groups.
"The delays caused by multiple natural disasters, difficulty understanding and accessing case management, as well as the confusion of various resources and regulations, such as unclear buyout options and points of contact have prompted the committee to host the informational meeting," the release states.
The LTRC will record the meeting and make it available for those unable to attend, the release said.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.