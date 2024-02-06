It'd be an understatement to say the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation has changed since Doug Gannon first entered the department in 1993.
Since then, the department has constructed the $12 million SportsPlex, Osage Centre and the 14,500-square-foot Shawnee Park Center. Many expansions, subtractions and improvements have been made to its 25-park system.
Enter Gannon in September. As Parks and Recreation's newest director, Gannon has a goal to keep the department moving in its already forward momentum.
"When I looked at this job, I wondered what a new department director could bring to this position that didn't already exist," Gannon said. "The department already does great things."
"One day, it hit me," Gannon said. "Sustainability. Let's reestablish that strong foundation that's supported all the great things we've done."
Gannon's new role is not his first break back into Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation. He worked in the department as aquatics supervisor from 1993 to 2004 before re-entering the department in June as assistant recreation division manager.
Gannon succeeds Julia Jones, who held the director position for 10 years. Jones died this summer shortly after retiring.
"She did a lot of great things for the community with parks and beautification," Gannon said. "I want to continue on that path as well, because that's what makes the city a great place to live."
Gannon brings to the position nearly 16 years of experience from Saint Francis Healthcare System. As assistant manager of Saint Francis Health and Wellness Center in Cape Girardeau, Gannon oversaw aquatics and facility management. He also tackled programming, budget, personnel and more as manager of Saint Francis Health Center in Dexter, Missouri.
Working in the public sector was something Gannon said he wanted to do right out of college.
Originally from De Soto, Missouri, Gannon came to Cape Girardeau to earn his bachelor's degree in parks and recreation and criminal justice from Southeast Missouri State University. He later earned a Master of Science in public administration from SEMO in 1995.
"I knew my calling was to serve people," Gannon said. "I love doing things to improve people's lives and make them happy."
Gannon said one of his goals as director is to ensure the improvements promised under the second Parks and Recreation Stormwater Tax Initiative are delivered.
Voters approved the second installment of the tax, also called PRS2, in 2019. Parks and Stormwater Project improvements will be completed throughout a 15-year window.
Projects include improvements to Jaycee Municipal Golf Course, constructing new concession and storage areas at the Capaha Park ballfield and enhancing Arena Park's infrastructure.
"We want to deliver to voters the facilities and improvements that we said we'd deliver as part of PRS2 in a transparent, responsive and accountable way," Gannon said. "We were very clear with the improvements that were going to be made, and that's what we intend to do."
Gannon expressed excitement for the Capaha Park Master Plan. Goals under the plan included improvements to the park's Cherry Hill area, amphitheater, Rose Garden and pond.
"That's really going to improve that area and provide more recreation opportunities for the city," Gannon said. "Then, we've got the Central Pool that we're going to be working on after that. We're just excited to get it rolling."
To attract new employees, Gannon said he hoped potential applicants see the drive and impact of the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department and want to be a part of it. The department is one of many in the city facing staffing shortages.
Gannon said the department had 10 open positions, but a few had recently been filled.
"This is very meaningful work," Gannon said. "If we hire the right people who are inclined to be motivated by that, I think we're going to have a solid workforce moving forward."
For Gannon, that forward direction is what will always remain important.
"As long as we always look ahead on how we're going to improve our program services, we're going to have work to do," Gannon said. "We'll always think about ways we can do things better to serve the citizens of this community."