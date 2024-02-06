It'd be an understatement to say the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation has changed since Doug Gannon first entered the department in 1993.

Since then, the department has constructed the $12 million SportsPlex, Osage Centre and the 14,500-square-foot Shawnee Park Center. Many expansions, subtractions and improvements have been made to its 25-park system.

Enter Gannon in September. As Parks and Recreation's newest director, Gannon has a goal to keep the department moving in its already forward momentum.

"When I looked at this job, I wondered what a new department director could bring to this position that didn't already exist," Gannon said. "The department already does great things."

"One day, it hit me," Gannon said. "Sustainability. Let's reestablish that strong foundation that's supported all the great things we've done."

Career of service

Gannon's new role is not his first break back into Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation. He worked in the department as aquatics supervisor from 1993 to 2004 before re-entering the department in June as assistant recreation division manager.

Gannon succeeds Julia Jones, who held the director position for 10 years. Jones died this summer shortly after retiring.

"She did a lot of great things for the community with parks and beautification," Gannon said. "I want to continue on that path as well, because that's what makes the city a great place to live."

Gannon brings to the position nearly 16 years of experience from Saint Francis Healthcare System. As assistant manager of Saint Francis Health and Wellness Center in Cape Girardeau, Gannon oversaw aquatics and facility management. He also tackled programming, budget, personnel and more as manager of Saint Francis Health Center in Dexter, Missouri.

Working in the public sector was something Gannon said he wanted to do right out of college.

Originally from De Soto, Missouri, Gannon came to Cape Girardeau to earn his bachelor's degree in parks and recreation and criminal justice from Southeast Missouri State University. He later earned a Master of Science in public administration from SEMO in 1995.