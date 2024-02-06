Howard Benyon, soon-to-be superintendent of Cape Girardeau Public Schools, introduced himself to the community and spoke of his plans for the district's future during a meet-and-greet event Thursday, April 13, in the auditorium of Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High in Cape Girardeau.

Benyon will officially begin his duties as superintendent Saturday, July 1, as he succeeds Neil Glass, who announced his retirement in January.

The district's current deputy superintendent of elementary education said his personal mission was "to give kids opportunities to grow, learn and be engaged in our school." He said he is also committed to working on teacher culture and engaging the community.

Benyon spoke about the strategic plan the district has been working on. He said the district's five-year Continuous School Improvement Plan has the three pillars — "learn, elevate and lead".