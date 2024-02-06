All sections
NewsApril 15, 2023

Meet-and-greet event held for new Cape Girardeau Public Schools superintendent

Howard Benyon, soon-to-be superintendent of Cape Girardeau Public Schools, introduced himself to the community and spoke of his plans for the district's future during a meet-and-greet event Thursday, April 13, in the auditorium of Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High in Cape Girardeau...

Danny Walter
Howard Benyon, third from left, at a meet-and-greet event Thursday, April 13, at the auditorium of Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High in Cape Girardeau.
Howard Benyon, third from left, at a meet-and-greet event Thursday, April 13, at the auditorium of Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High in Cape Girardeau.

Howard Benyon, soon-to-be superintendent of Cape Girardeau Public Schools, introduced himself to the community and spoke of his plans for the district's future during a meet-and-greet event Thursday, April 13, in the auditorium of Terry W. Kitchen Central Junior High in Cape Girardeau.

Benyon will officially begin his duties as superintendent Saturday, July 1, as he succeeds Neil Glass, who announced his retirement in January.

The district's current deputy superintendent of elementary education said his personal mission was "to give kids opportunities to grow, learn and be engaged in our school." He said he is also committed to working on teacher culture and engaging the community.

Benyon spoke about the strategic plan the district has been working on. He said the district's five-year Continuous School Improvement Plan has the three pillars — "learn, elevate and lead".

"This is our road map as a district, to continue to grow and help our kids and community," Benyon said. "My door is always open if you ever want to talk."

Glass said he was excited for the direction of the district and was happy to "hand over the baton" to Benyon.

Missy Phegley, CGPS Board of Education president, said Benyon has a "tremendous heart for kids" with a passion for education and dedication to the students in the district.

More information about the strategic plan can be found on the district's website, capetigers.com.

