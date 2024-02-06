Medieval documents give Southeast students rare opportunities

Medieval books and pages are part of Southeast Missouri State University’s Special Collections and Archives, and this fall, an upper-level course will see students researching and presenting on pieces students had a hand in selecting.

Special Collections and Archives librarian Roxanne Dunn said the mission is to document regional and university history, and the goal is to have a teaching collection — that is, a collection well protected, but accessible for student and faculty research.

It can be tough to display these pieces, Dunn said, since they’re hundreds of years old, and require special storage concerns, including security — cameras, alarms, sign-in procedures.

So, the challenge is coming up with ways to creatively engage students who research the pieces, and inform the wider community, she said.

The Charles Harrison Collection, a substantial offering within the Special Collections, “allowed us to have some really beautiful pieces,” Dunn said, noting Harrison was proactive in collecting some medieval pieces in the 1930s and 1940s, which have grown in value so much that they’d be out of the price range today.

A church missal in two-colored ink from the 1600s is shown. The piece is part of Charles Harrison's Rare Book Collection at Southeast Missouri State University's Kent Library. Courtesy of Roxanne Dunn

Vicky McAlister, assistant professor of history at Southeast, and Joni Hand, associate professor of art history, each have several upper-level students who participated in a new opportunity: The students were allowed to see, research and select the pieces acquired this year.

“We wanted to encourage the collection to grow, and students to use these documents,” Dunn said.

While Harrison was able to purchase full books nearly a century ago, those are now far out of the acquisitions budget’s price range.

“We are now purchasing single folios, or pages,” Dunn said. “That’s more our speed in terms of what we can afford.”

Kent Library dean Barbara Glackin had secured a small allotment from library funds for the last few years, Dunn said, and acquisitions alternate between medieval pieces and those relating to 20th century novelist William Faulkner. Southeast has an extensive Faulkner collection.

Joni Hand, associate professor of art history at Southeast, left, reviews medieval materials and artifacts with Southeast students in her Medieval Art History class in this undated photo. Courtesy of Southeast Missouri State University

Dunn said this is the second round of acquisitions for medieval pieces, the first being about three years ago.

This time, “We asked the professors, ‘What do you want to see for your classes?’” Dunn said.

Hand, an art historian, gravitated more toward illuminated pages from early Bibles, Dunn said. Students are also interested in pages from choir books, Dunn noted.

McAlister’s interest lay more in wills and testaments — civil documents, Dunn said.

But this year, instead of just faculty input, Dunn said she wanted to let students select some pieces, thus gaining real-world experience in the acquisitions process.

Dunn said a dealer’s reputation is important, as the market does have counterfeit pieces, and a reputable, experienced dealer should help provide a safeguard against a costly mistake.

Sometimes, after further research, faculty members might discover a minor correction, such as a date that is slightly off, Dunn said.

“We wanted students to experience that this year,” she said.