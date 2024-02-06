Medical marijuana patient permit applications outpace estimates

Demand for medical marijuana usage permits in Missouri is outpacing initial estimates for the number of permit applications state officials expected.

As of Monday, the state Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) had approved 21,739 medical cannabis patient and caregiver applications since enrollment began in late June. DHSS has nearly 2,000 applications in the review process and is issuing permits at a rate of almost 1,000 a week.

Those numbers are only expected to increase once the state awards the nearly 350 available operating licenses to cultivate, manufacture and dispense medical cannabis in Missouri, according to sources familiar with the medical marijuana industry. Missouri could begin issuing licenses to medical marijuana-related businesses as early as the end of December, with the first retail sales expected in the late spring or summer of 2020. DHSS has received nearly 2,300 applications from aspiring medical marijuana business owners.