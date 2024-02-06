Meadow Heights senior spotlight

Landon McClanahand, the son of Whitney and Robert McClanahand, is new to Patton. His senior year is his first year at Meadow Heights. After transferring from Farmington, he said that he enjoys it better here.

"I like the career center and how small the school is," he said. McClanahand is enrolled in the graphic design program at Perryville Area Career and Technology Center, and he is very enthusiastic about it.

His plans after graduation include going to Mineral Area College in Park Hills and enrolling in the graphic design program. During the summer, he plans on working at Cap America to make custom logos for people and save up money for college.

After finishing school, McClanahand wants to create music for bands and eventually have his own one day.

In his free time, McClanahand enjoys playing video games, such as "Call of Duty," "Elden Ring," "Rainbow 6 Siege" and "For Honor," with his friend, Isaac Shands.

Curtis Hurd

According to Shands, McClanahand is "very nice, funny and tries to make light of situations."

McClanahand also enjoys going for drives around town in his car, listening to music and playing the guitar.