Meadow Heights senior spotlight

Landon McClanahand, the son of Whitney and Robert McClanahand, is new to Patton. His senior year is his first year at Meadow Heights. After transferring from Farmington, he said that he enjoys it better here.
"I like the career center and how small the school is," he said. McClanahand is enrolled in the graphic design program at Perryville Area Career and Technology Center, and he is very enthusiastic about it.
His plans after graduation include going to Mineral Area College in Park Hills and enrolling in the graphic design program. During the summer, he plans on working at Cap America to make custom logos for people and save up money for college.
After finishing school, McClanahand wants to create music for bands and eventually have his own one day.
In his free time, McClanahand enjoys playing video games, such as "Call of Duty," "Elden Ring," "Rainbow 6 Siege" and "For Honor," with his friend, Isaac Shands.
According to Shands, McClanahand is "very nice, funny and tries to make light of situations."
McClanahand also enjoys going for drives around town in his car, listening to music and playing the guitar.
Another one of his close friends is Aaliyah Yount, who also participates in the graphic design program at the career center.
"He's a very good artist for graphic design," Yount said.
Curtis Hurd is a senior at Meadow Heights High School. His teacher, Mrs. Johnson, describes him as "a good kid that involves himself in the kitchen."
In his spare time, he often helps his mother around the house. One thing in particular that Hurd enjoys helping his mother with is cooking. His mother actually inspired him to want to become a pastry chef.
Hurd particularly enjoys baking brownies, which are described as cakey, fudgy and chewy. Brownies are very customizable, and different ingredients can be mixed in. This is why brownies are Hurd's favorite treat to bake.
To achieve his goal of becoming a pastry chef, Hurd plans to go to Cape Girardeau Career & Technology Center. The culinary arts program there offers sanitation, food safety, nutrition, customer service, cooking techniques, and much more.
Other than attending the culinary arts program, Hurd's biggest goal that he is looking forward to achieving this year is graduating from high school and then getting a job right after graduation, which he considers a very sensible goal.
During high school, he has been involved in FCCLA (Family, Career and Community Leaders of America), an experience Hurd said he has enjoyed very much.
Hurd also enjoys spending time outside and hanging out with friends.
