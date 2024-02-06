MDC to deer hunters: Get those deer tested

Chronic wasting disease monitoring efforts step up this weekend for the opening of firearms season, with Missouri Department of Conservation officials requiring hunters to bring in all deer harvested Saturday and Sunday for mandatory sampling.

Wildlife regional supervisor Matt Bowyer said the CWD management zone was established to monitor for possible cases of CWD, a disease affecting deer that cannot be controlled through disinfection or heat, and which stays active in the soil for years after itï¿½s introduced.

Candice Davis, MDC spokeswoman, said hunters who are non-compliant with the mandatory sampling this weekend could receive a citation.

ï¿½Primarily what weï¿½re trying to do is get a broader, more intense sample,ï¿½ Bowyer said.

Every year, MDC performs statewide sampling, but in the 31-county CWD management zone Saturday and Sunday, hunters must bring the deer ï¿½ or the head with at least 6 inches of the neck intact ï¿½ to a CWD sampling station.

Bollinger, Cape Girardeau and Perry counties are all included in the management zone.

A sampling station will be available at MDCï¿½s regional office, 2302 County Park Drive in Cape Girardeau. A complete list at www.mdc.mo.gov/cwd includes address, directions and GPS coordinates for other stations.

Stations will be open from 7:30 a.m. until at least 8 p.m. both days.

Bowyer noted hunters still need to telecheck deer as theyï¿½ve always done, whether by phone or online.

If a hunter wants the deer mounted or taxidermied, Bowyer said, ï¿½weï¿½ll work with folks to get that done, but they still have to bring it to us if theyï¿½re in one of those counties.ï¿½

MDC is also reminding hunters and landowners to properly dispose of deer carcasses, Bowyer said.