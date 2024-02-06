McCloskey running for US Senate to 'pull back our freedoms'

Attorneys Mark and Patricia McCloskey garnered global news attention after the couple pointed guns at Black Lives Matter protesters as they traveled down the McCloskeys' private street in an affluent St. Louis neighborhood.

The McCloskeys' actions on June 28, 2020, were met with both praise and scorn.

For Mark McCloskey, however, the day marked a transformative moment.

"If you would have asked me a year and seven months ago, before this attack on our home, what I wanted most in the world, I would have told you I want the world to leave me the heck alone -- let me live out the rest of my life in peace and comfort," Mark McCloskey said in an interview with the Southeast Missourian.

Mark McCloskey is one of nine Republican U.S. Senate candidates vying to replace U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt in the Nov. 8 election.

But Mark McCloskey's first attempt to hold a public office was not contingent upon the events on June 28, 2020, he said.

"My participation in the public arena would have inevitably occurred," he said. "Action had to be taken to try to save this country and call back our freedoms and restore some sanity on what's happening on a national basis."

A moment of clarity followed a second "attack," as Mark McCloskey called it, on he and his wife's home five days after the initial incident.

In this June 28, 2020 photo, armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey, stand in front their house confronting protesters marching to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's house in the Central West End of St. Louis. Associated Pres file

On July 3, 2020, several hundred protesters gathered along a public boulevard adjacent to the McCloskeys' home. Chanting protesters stopped at a gate just outside the McCloskeys' home for about 15 minutes, the Associated Press reported.

At the same time, former President Donald Trump gave an address at Mount Rushmore. Many media outlets called the speech divisive because of the former president's condemnation of cancel culture and what he saw as left-wing efforts to remove monuments.