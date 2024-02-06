McClanahan's Recipe Swap celebrates 25 years

Saturday, Dec. 2, marks the 25th anniversary of Susan McClanahan writing the food column "Recipe Swap" in the Southeast Missourian.

McClanahan said the original plan for the column was for readers to have a place to swap recipes back and forth.

"The idea was people could write in requests for a recipe and then we would put that request out and then people could respond," McClanahan said. "That lasted a little while, but we never got as much swapping as we hoped, so I just started listing recipes I liked."

Thousands of recipes and 25 years later, McClanahan is still going strong.

"It's been fun, and it sure doesn't seem like 25 years," McClanahan said.

McClanahan said she started cooking when she was in the second grade to help out while the rest of her family was at work.

"I am the youngest of six children and we grew up on our family farm just across the river outside of McClure, Illinois," McClanahan said. "My mom was the seamstress for Rust & Martin bridal salon, and she would get lunch started and then tell me how to finish it."

McClanahan said she took every home economics class she could in high school and then graduated from Southeast Missouri State University with a degree in food nutrition.

Years later she was approached by a friend who worked for the Missourian who asked whether McClanahan would be interested in writing a recipe column for the paper.