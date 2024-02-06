Mayoral candidates target crime at forum

Candidates for mayor of Cape Girardeau identified several issues they'd like to take action on during a recent candidate forum, but one topic was a common thread.

Each candidate identified public safety as a top concern. Incumbent Bob Fox, Ward 6 Representative Stacy Kinder and write-in candidate Michelle Latham spoke in five-minute increments to members of Cape Girardeau County Republican Women's Club on Friday.

To combat crime, Cape Girardeau City Council approved a contract with ShotSpotter Inc. in January to install a gunfire detection system in a 1.2-square mile area where crime occurs most often.

ShotSpotter will hasten police response times, but it's not enough, Fox said.

"We need a real-time crime center like they've done in other cities around the nation where you've got one room of live camera feeds and videos so they [police] can respond quick when things arise," Fox said.

Stacy Kinder

Fox said city staff are investigating what a crime center would cost and what it would entail. After the meeting, Fox said a crime center may involve installing cameras, better lighting and fiber optic.

"We're looking at trying to get some grant funding to get that done," Fox said.

The mayoral candidates' speeches came days after officials of Cape Girardeau Police released data showing a decrease in shootings from 2020 to 2021 by over 120 incidents.

Kinder said she's heard several common concerns from citizens since the launch of her campaign. One concern is the belief that violent crime is a big problem.

"This is causing people to move out or not move here at all," Kinder said. "If we don't address this issue very strategically in our city, we will have parts of town that will only feel more unsafe."