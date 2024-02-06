Mayoral candidates target crime at forum

Candidates for mayor of Cape Girardeau identified several issues they'd like to take action on during a recent candidate forum, but one topic was a common thread.
Each candidate identified public safety as a top concern. Incumbent Bob Fox, Ward 6 Representative Stacy Kinder and write-in candidate Michelle Latham spoke in five-minute increments to members of Cape Girardeau County Republican Women's Club on Friday.
To combat crime, Cape Girardeau City Council approved a contract with ShotSpotter Inc. in January to install a gunfire detection system in a 1.2-square mile area where crime occurs most often.
ShotSpotter will hasten police response times, but it's not enough, Fox said.
"We need a real-time crime center like they've done in other cities around the nation where you've got one room of live camera feeds and videos so they [police] can respond quick when things arise," Fox said.
Fox said city staff are investigating what a crime center would cost and what it would entail. After the meeting, Fox said a crime center may involve installing cameras, better lighting and fiber optic.
"We're looking at trying to get some grant funding to get that done," Fox said.
The mayoral candidates' speeches came days after officials of Cape Girardeau Police released data showing a decrease in shootings from 2020 to 2021 by over 120 incidents.
Kinder said she's heard several common concerns from citizens since the launch of her campaign. One concern is the belief that violent crime is a big problem.
"This is causing people to move out or not move here at all," Kinder said. "If we don't address this issue very strategically in our city, we will have parts of town that will only feel more unsafe."
Kinder promised one of her first acts as mayor would include building coalitions to address crime.
"We need the police department, the school district, the small business organizations, the community agencies and the neighborhood groups all collaborating in the same language on this very complicated issue," Kinder said.
Latham attributed short staffing in the city's fire and police departments to a lack of fiscal responsibility.
"Security and safety are a top priority," Latham said. "Let's open the books; let's fund the money. If it's about more than that, if it's not about the money, then we need to open a dialogue."
A general election April 5 will determine Cape Girardeau's next mayor.
Voters may view a sample ballot on the Cape Girardeau County Clerk's website, www.capecountyvotes.com.
Fox was elected mayor of Cape Girardeau in 2018 and now seeks a second term. Before becoming mayor, Fox served as councilman for Ward 5 of Cape Girardeau. He opened Fox Family Dental in Cape Girardeau in 1975, where he still works part-time for his son, Jim Fox. He is a graduate of Southeast Missouri State University and Kennett High School.
Kinder is the current council representative for Ward 6. From 2008 to 2014, she served on the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Board of Education and led the board as president for two years. Kinder grew up in Hot Springs, Arkansas and taught physics and geometry in Memphis, Tennessee before moving to Cape Girardeau in 2000.
Latham has lived in Cape Girardeau since 2015 after moving from Poplar Bluff, Missouri, where she lived for the majority of her life. She has held a decades-long career in insurance and owns an American Family Insurance agency in Cape Girardeau. As a write-in candidate, Latham's name will not appear on ballots.
