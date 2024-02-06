Mayor: St. Louis 'on edge' awaiting police shooting verdict

ST. LOUIS -- The mayor of St. Louis said the city is "on edge" as it awaits a verdict in the first-degree murder trial of former police officer Jason Stockley, in part because of a troubled history of justice in St. Louis and nationwide.

Stockley is accused of shooting Anthony Lamar Smith fatally in 2011. The case was heard last month, but it's unclear when Judge Timothy Wilson will issue a verdict.

Activists have threatened civil disobedience if Stockley, who is white, is acquitted in the death of Smith, who was black.

"We're all on edge because we have watched, in this country and in our region, that legal decisions can and do result in families and sometimes entire communities being left without a sense of justice," Mayor Lyda Krewson said in a statement and video. "That can and has resulted in protests and demonstrations."

The St. Louis region was in the spotlight in 2014 when 18-year-old Michael Brown, who was black and unarmed, was shot fatally by white officer Darren Wilson in Ferguson, Missouri. The shooting and a grand jury's decision not to indict Wilson led to months of racially charged protests.