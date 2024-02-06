Cape Girardeau Mayor Stacy Kinder, in her first such formal remarks since taking the mayoralty in April, offered a 2022 "state of the city" address to attendees of Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's First Friday Coffee at Century Casino Cape Girardeau.

"When we discuss the state of our city, we're focusing on quality of life that we as a community expect," Kinder said, noting issues of infrastructure, street repair, public safety and the overall local economy.

Infrastructure issues "always loom large," Kinder said.

"The city has been told in the past it needs to spend $50 million on roads and $10 million on sewer and water lines in order to get those systems up to good status," she added, noting such efforts will take a number of years to accomplish.

Kinder noted voter-approved Transportation Trust Fund 6 (TTF6), OK'd in June 2020, will bring $10 million for specific street projects — including West End Boulevard, Lexington Avenue, Route K school corridor, College Street extension and Sprigg Street, plus $13 million additionally for other paving, sidewalks and street repair.

"Rome wasn't built in a day and Cape streets won't be built in a day but the city does have a long-term plan," Kinder said in her nearly 13-minute message.

Staffing challenges

Kinder said the city continues to struggle to fill available municipal positions.