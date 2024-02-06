Mayor highlights debt repayment, crime prevention efforts in city

JACKSON -- Cape Girardeau Mayor Stacy Kinder touted debt repayment and investments in crime prevention while speaking to a Republican women's group Friday.

Kinder told the group city officials have lowered the city's debt by about $8 million and continuing to show such "discipline" will help the city's financial condition in the future.

"We want to continue to see how we can pay down that debt load as soon as possible. This will go a long way toward improving the financial health of our city," she said.

Regarding public safety -- gun violence in particular -- the mayor contended the city's residents expect action.

"I don't believe Cape is unique from other cities of our size and stature in what we are seeing, but what is unique is our community's resistance to accepting the status quo, to not throw up our hands and just admitting that our culture is what it is. That doesn't seem acceptable to our community," she said.

Kinder said the city's police department has made some progress in filling its ranks, adding a half-dozen patrol officers in recent months, though some positions remain unfilled. She pointed to preventive law enforcement efforts -- cameras, additional lighting in public areas, social media monitoring, outreach and demolition of abandoned buildings -- as components of a comprehensive program to address public safety.