MARBLE HILL — The third floor of Bollinger County Library is receiving a new lease on life as the future site of Mayfield Entrepreneurial Center.

Mayfield Entrepreneurial Center will act as an incubator and accelerator space for entrepreneurs and start-up businesses.

"This center fulfills a desperate need in our area for creating a business-friendly start-up space, shared workspace, and training and mentoring center," MEC chairman Ed Crowley stated in a news release. "The center will help new businesses in launching their business, providing work and meeting spaces for existing small businesses and work-at-home professionals, and support services to assist start-ups in navigating the start-up process."

A group of local citizens formed a committee in 2022 to start an entrepreneurial/shared-workspace center. Crowley, a Southeast Missouri State University assistant professor and owner of Mesta Meadows, and Stan Crader of Crader Distributing — both entrepreneurs in their own right — initially identified the need for an entrepreneurial center.

"Renovation of the library's third floor completes the restoration of one of the most magnificent buildings in Bollinger County, and it's being done for the right reasons," Crader said. "Requests for temporary workspace is a regular occurrence at the library. COVID ushered in work-from-home, and now working remotely is common place. 'Build it and they will come' is a reality if what is built is useful and located in an attractive setting. The MEC is both and more, and will certainly attract those looking to reside in rural America but have the need for a conveniently located high-tech work space. The renovation of the third floor will finish the work started by hundreds of volunteers who painstakingly restored the first two floors, and, in a sense, is a tribute to them."