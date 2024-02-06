All sections
NewsJanuary 3, 2019

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day: 'equality for all people in all walks of life'

Debra Mitchell-Braxton has for nearly 38 years of her life set out to emphasize the importance of Martin Luther King Jr., as well as serving others. Once again, Mitchell-Braxton is organizing several events over several days to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 21...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig

Debra Mitchell-Braxton has for nearly 38 years of her life set out to emphasize the importance of Martin Luther King Jr., as well as serving others. Once again, Mitchell-Braxton is organizing several events over several days to commemorate Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 21.

Mitchell-Braxton said she was the driving force behind the Cape Girardeau Public School District recognizing Martin Luther King Day and President's Day.

"That means that no matter what it does prior to Dr. King's holiday or prior to President's Day, those days will never be used as snow makeup days," she said Wednesday. "They'll be protected."

She began coordinating events honoring King long before it became a federal holiday, Mitchell-Braxton said.

"I was blessed to create the Memorial Breakfast, which is 34 years old this year," Mitchell-Braxton said.

She said Jan. 21 each year the community comes together from all backgrounds and completes acts of service, whether it be visiting a nursing home or assisting at local food pantries.

Mitchell-Braxton emphasized the importance of six events from Jan. 15 through Jan. 21 celebrating the true meaning of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The theme this year is "Protect the Dream; The Fierce Urgency of Now."

The events are free to attend.

"You don't have people pay for attending a federal holiday event," Mitchell-Braxton said.

If people wish to donate, she asks they be made in the form of non-perishable food items, canned goods, toiletries or school supplies. The items will be distributed to agencies that assist those in need.

"A good, productive citizen should not negate the federal holiday," Mitchell-Braxton said. "They should do something on that holiday. ... Our whole purpose in life is service to others."

Mitchell-Braxton said she believes in diversity because "Dr. King's holiday is not a black holiday."

Mitchell-Braxton said, "I try to encompass everybody in this community to come together, for unity, to know that Dr. King's message was about equality for all people in all walks of life."

Southeast Missouri State University also is hosting a celebration dinner in honor of King, featuring award-winning journalist Marc Lamont Hill, on Jan. 23 at the Show Me Center in Cape Girardeau. The theme for this year is "Building Community in an Hour of Chaos."

Events honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

  • 17th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Birthday Extravaganza | 7 p.m. Jan. 15 at Cape Girardeau Central Junior High School Auditorium
  • 29th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Celebration | 6 p.m. Jan. 20 at Christ Church of the Heartland in Cape Girardeau
  • 34th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Breakfast | 8 a.m. Jan. 21 at Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau
  • Prayer Service for Our Nation | 11:30 a.m. Jan. 21 at Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau
  • 18th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Humanitarian Luncheon Benefit | Noon on Jan. 21 at Salvation Army in Cape Girardeau
  • 23rd Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Youth Gala | 4 p.m. Jan. 21 at West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau
Local News
