Marriott Courtyard to open this summer

The Marriott Courtyard hotel under construction in downtown Cape Girardeau is nearing completion, said Jeff Maurer, a developer behind the project.

A group of about 30 people toured the construction site at 400 Broadway on Thursday evening as part of Missouri Main Street Connection's "This Place Matters" road show, making stops across the state during Historic Preservation Month in May.

Maurer, who with his father Jim Maurer founded Mayson Capital Partners LLC, said a project like this wouldn't be possible without a coordinated, determined effort.

The H-H Building is named for Himmelberger-Harrison, a lumber company which, Maurer said, cleared timber from the swamps of Southeast Missouri in the early 20th Century.

It's one of two buildings being revamped into a Marriott hotel, set to open around the end of this summer.

The H-H Building is at the corner of Broadway and Fountain Street, and on the east, faces the Marquette Tower -- another renovation project driven by Mayson Capital Partners, Maurer said.

Maurer said the five-story H-H Building by itself wasn't large enough to be a hotel, and the building behind it, the two-story Marquette Center at 221 N. Fountain St., needed to be purchased in order to make the deal with Marriott possible. The two were joined by a freestanding tower built between them, excavated 40 feet down so footings and a foundation could be built under existing foundations for both buildings.

It took a lot of coordination, Maurer said.

To build to both historic preservation standards and Marriott's requirements was a balance, Maurer said.

For example, the ceilings in several rooms are about 15 feet high, and are the original concrete, per some of those regulations, Maurer said.

And the original plaster crown molding in the lobby has been fully restored.