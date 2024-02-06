Marquette District uses grant to offer computer-programming classes

The Marquette Tech District Foundation is expanding its adult-education efforts, thanks to a recently-announced $110,555 grant from the Delta Regional Authority.
The funds, which the foundation is matching through local donors, will go toward the foundation’s Code Labs One training program, a free 20-week course designed to introduce participants to computer programming.
The program deals with Ruby, a programming language used to build websites such as Twitter, Airbnb and Hulu and can be used to build applications, games and more.
Codefi co-founder Chris Carnell said the course in previous years has been a way for people to upgrade their skills. Past participants include teenagers, senior citizens, factory workers and master’s-degree holders.
“What keeps many from starting down the path of computer programming is that they think they need an in-depth knowledge of high-level math. And that couldn’t be farther from the truth,” Carnell said. “Many of today’s software applications can be built with individuals that just have strong problem-solving skills.”
The first two units of the course cover core curriculum, taught by local professional-software developers, while the third unit involves using programming skills to solve real-world problems for local businesses, which Marquette Tech District Foundation executive director and Codefi co-founder James Stapleton said helps solidify the skills learned in the classroom.
“For students, the last month of the program gives them real-world experiences compared to traditional education methods,” he said. “And employers get a chance to build relationships with students and see them in working conditions that help make [a] better-informed hiring decision.”
The effect of having more programmers in the local workforce can help the local economy as a whole, Stapleton said.
“Obviously, the goal is to increase technical talent in our region with the DRA investment,” Stapleton said. “Not only will the participants have new skills that will give them opportunities for high-wage jobs, but the growth in the talent pool will allow Missouri to attract innovative companies to the region as well. It’s a win-win for everyone.”
Developers make up about 2.4 percent of the national workforce, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, but that percentage is lower in most areas of Missouri.
While the area immediately around Cape Girardeau ranks in the middle of the pack, Southeast Missouri overall is tied with central Missouri at the bottom of the list, with about a third of a percent of the workforce being developers, according to the same statistics.
Adults who complete the course should be better situated to seize opportunities in tech environments, according to a foundation news release.
“Southeast Missouri benefits from the Delta Regional Authority’s ability to deliver economic development and infrastructure investments that provide substantial improvements for rural residents and communities,” Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens said in a news release.
Workers with computer programming skills earn an average of $62,000 in Southeast Missouri, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which is nearly double the average yearly wage for all other occupations in the same region.
Prospective participants must apply online through the Marquette Tech Institute website and complete a critical-thinking assessment that tests logic and reasoning skills, but no programming experience is necessary.
The application deadline is Oct. 27. Classes begin Nov. 6.
Classes will be Monday and Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., breaking for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s. Participants will be expected to devote at least 10 to 20 hours outside of class to be successful in the course.
