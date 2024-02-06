All sections
NewsApril 14, 2021
Marquand man charged with additional sex crimes
A Marquand, Missouri, man in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Jail has been charged with new alleged sexual abuse crimes. Joseph Jones, 51, is newly charged with second-degree statutory sodomy and incest from an incident that allegedly occurred Nov. 27...
J.C. Reeves avatar
J.C. Reeves
Joseph Jones
Joseph Jones

A Marquand, Missouri, man in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Jail has been charged with new alleged sexual abuse crimes.

Joseph Jones, 51, is newly charged with second-degree statutory sodomy and incest from an incident that allegedly occurred Nov. 27.

According to a probable-cause statement signed by Sgt. B.J. Cone, Jones took a 13-year old boy with him approximately three weeks before school started in 2020 to deliver vehicles to an unknown address. During the ride, Jones allegedly assaulted the boy, and told him if he told his mother about what happened Jones would smash the boy's cellphone over his head. Following this interaction, the boy told his mother he didn't want to go with Jones to pick up vehicles.

In addition to the newest charges Jones faces, he also faces additional charges from a separate case in Cape Girardeau County filed Dec. 11 of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy of a person less than 14 years old, incest and third-degree domestic assault; and charges filed Dec. 3 of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy of a person less than 14 years old, incest and 10 counts of first-degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape in Bollinger County.

In total, Jones faces charges on 10 counts of the unclassified felony of first-degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape, three counts of the Class E felony of incest, two counts of the unclassified felony of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy of a person less than 14 years old, one count of the Class E felony of third-degree domestic assault and one count of the Class D felony of second-degree statutory sodomy.

Jones also has a full order of protection against him that was served Jan. 25 in Bollinger County for adult abuse without stalking. It's unclear whether the order of protection is connected to Jones' charges.

Jones remains in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Jail in lieu of $300,000 cash-only bond.

Contact the Newsroom
