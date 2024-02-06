Marquand man charged with additional sex crimes

A Marquand, Missouri, man in custody at the Cape Girardeau County Jail has been charged with new alleged sexual abuse crimes.

Joseph Jones, 51, is newly charged with second-degree statutory sodomy and incest from an incident that allegedly occurred Nov. 27.

According to a probable-cause statement signed by Sgt. B.J. Cone, Jones took a 13-year old boy with him approximately three weeks before school started in 2020 to deliver vehicles to an unknown address. During the ride, Jones allegedly assaulted the boy, and told him if he told his mother about what happened Jones would smash the boy's cellphone over his head. Following this interaction, the boy told his mother he didn't want to go with Jones to pick up vehicles.