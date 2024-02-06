Mark Twain, Huck Finn and Cape Girardeau

This is the 21st in a series of articles with Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation board chairman Frank Nickell, an emeritus faculty member of Southeast Missouri State University, commenting on Show Me State history on the 200th anniversary of Missouri being received as America's 24th state in 1821.

Mark Twain's name will forever be associated with Missouri, the home state of the celebrated writer, humorist, entrepreneur, publisher and lecturer, who died in 1910.

The Hannibal, Missouri, native -- born Samuel Langhorne Clemens in 1835 -- has his pen name attached to the more than 3-million-acre Mark Twain National Forest, covering 29 southern Show Me State counties -- including Bollinger, Butler, Carter, Madison and Wayne. The MTNF represents 11% of all forested land in Missouri.

The Missouri Conference of the United Methodist Church names one of its nine administrative districts after Twain -- the only district designation in memory of a specific individual.

Historian Nickell recalled the one-time riverboat pilot's fascination with the celestial landscape and how late in life, Clemens was known to have spoken about how his life was bookended by Halley's Comet.

Clemens was born two weeks after the comet made its closest approach to earth in 1835 and died one day after Halley's came closest to the Earth in 1910.

As an aside, Halley's, visible to the naked eye, is the only known comet that may be seen twice in a human lifespan. It is next due to appear in the sky in 2061.

In 1909, just prior to his death, Clemens was said to have made the following remarks on the subject:

"I came in with Halley's in 1835. It is coming again next year, and I expect to go out with it. It will be the greatest disappointment of my life if I don't go out with Halley's Comet."

Clemens died April 21, 1910.

One book above all

Nickell called Twain's "Adventures of Huckleberry Finn," published in 1885, "the first masterpiece of American literature," noting Twain's novel shows readers about what life was like in America "both good and bad" in the 1840s and 1850s.