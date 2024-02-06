Mark Twain House hopes for boost from 1879 fairy tale

HARTFORD, Conn. -- Notes that Mark Twain jotted down from a fairy tale he told his daughters more than a century ago have inspired a new children's book, "The Purloining of Prince Oleomargarine."

At the Mark Twain House and Museum in Hartford, there is excitement the story could help introduce the writer to wider audiences -- and provide a financial lift for the not-for-profit organization that curates the three-story Gothic Revival mansion where Twain raised his family.

A researcher found the story in the archive of the Mark Twain Papers at the University of California at Berkeley.

When the University of California Press passed on taking it to publication, the archive's director, Bob Hirst, endorsed enlisting the Twain House as an agent in part because of financial struggles the museum has had to overcome.

"I don't think it's a secret they need funding," Hirst said. "If it was going to make some money, which Mark Twain would certainly approve of, that house was a good place for it to go."

This 1900 photo shows author Samuel Clemens, right, known as Mark Twain, with his wife Olivia, center, and daughter Clara, left, at their suburban London home. Associated Press file

The Twain House connected the UC Press with DoubleDay Books for Young Readers, which hired an author and illustrator to turn Twain's unfinished notes into the book to be published in September. The publisher and others involved declined to discuss the financial terms.

Amy Gallent, the Twain House's interim executive director, said the museum has a balanced budget and its finances are sound. Since cost overruns brought the museum to the brink of closing a decade ago, it has reported strong admissions numbers, and state aid has helped with needed improvements. But Gallent said she understands the Twain House will receive royalties on book sales and she hopes it is "incredibly successful."

The book tells the story of a boy who gains the ability to talk to animals by eating a flower from a magical seed and then joins them to rescue a kidnapped prince.