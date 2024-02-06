Marcy's Shoes to close after 40 years in business

Marcy's Shoes, formerly Marcy's Planet Shoes, will close after 40 years in business, owner Marcy Dockins confirmed Wednesday.
The company started in Cairo, Illinois, in 1978, Dockins said, when her husband purchased a small shoe store.
She didn't know much about the shoe industry, she said, but didn't let that stop her.
In the 1980s, the store moved into West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau, and remained there for 10 years, Dockins said.
In the 1990s, she owned Marcy's Shoes and Qwik Fix shoe repair on Plaza Way in Cape Girardeau.
Then in 2000, she moved to the current location on William Street, when she added several shoe brands, both mainstream and independent.
The store specializes in high-end service and in the comfort shoe industry, catering especially to people with foot problems such as plantar fasciitis, bunions, hammertoes and other conditions.
Podiatrists and orthopedic surgeons have worked with the store, Dockins said, and many people who have professions that require long hours of standing have been regular customers.
"We have always attempted to make people comfortable but also not to have to wear 'old ladies' shoes' -- no one wants to do that," Dockins said.
In addition, Marcy's Shoes supported several charities and schools in the region. The business has collected more than 50,000 pairs of shoes for those in need in part through the Soles4Souls program or for disaster relief, according to a news release from Marcy's Shoes operations manager Robyn Jones.
The word "planet" was inserted into the name because "We bought our shoes from across the planet, and specialized in shoes from Europe, Germany especially, because they've always made the best shoes," Dockins said.
"We pull [customers] from the tri-state area and beyond," Dockins said, adding that because of the billboards on Interstate 55, customers from as far away as Canada and Florida have stopped in.
That doesn't mean the internet hasn't cut into their business, though.
"I don't think it's just us, but we've seen so many people preferring to use online service as opposed to shopping," Dockins said. "People are busy and it's easier to shop online. That's been tough."
Dockins said this decision wasn't easy. "There have been so many regular customers. I'm sure they'll be as disappointed as we are that we decided to close, but it is right."
A retirement closing sale begins today. All inventory and display fixtures will be sold at 3050 William St. in Cape Girardeau.
mniederkorn@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3630
Pertinent address:
3050 William St., Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.