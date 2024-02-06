Marcy's Shoes to close after 40 years in business

Marcy's Shoes, formerly Marcy's Planet Shoes, will close after 40 years in business, owner Marcy Dockins confirmed Wednesday.

The company started in Cairo, Illinois, in 1978, Dockins said, when her husband purchased a small shoe store.

She didn't know much about the shoe industry, she said, but didn't let that stop her.

In the 1980s, the store moved into West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau, and remained there for 10 years, Dockins said.

In the 1990s, she owned Marcy's Shoes and Qwik Fix shoe repair on Plaza Way in Cape Girardeau.

Then in 2000, she moved to the current location on William Street, when she added several shoe brands, both mainstream and independent.

The store specializes in high-end service and in the comfort shoe industry, catering especially to people with foot problems such as plantar fasciitis, bunions, hammertoes and other conditions.

Podiatrists and orthopedic surgeons have worked with the store, Dockins said, and many people who have professions that require long hours of standing have been regular customers.

"We have always attempted to make people comfortable but also not to have to wear 'old ladies' shoes' -- no one wants to do that," Dockins said.

In addition, Marcy's Shoes supported several charities and schools in the region. The business has collected more than 50,000 pairs of shoes for those in need in part through the Soles4Souls program or for disaster relief, according to a news release from Marcy's Shoes operations manager Robyn Jones.