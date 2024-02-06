Marble Hill museum orders curator to remove dinosaur exhibits

MARBLE HILL, Mo. — The board of directors of the Bollinger County Museum of Natural History ordered Guy Darrough to remove his artifacts from the museum by Jan. 31.

Earlier, Darrough announced unless the entire museum board resigned, he would move his items out by Feb. 1.

In a letter dated Nov. 1, board president Robert Hrabik wrote: “We are asking you to remove your items from the Museum by 31 January 2018. If this date is not feasible, we are amenable to some leeway. The permanent exhibits that include Dina Mo on the second floor and ‘tale of the tail’ on the first floor shall remain.

“The graphics for all exhibits shall also remain, and all showcases with the exception of the ice age, sea shell, and blue cases shall remain.

“The board also asks that the Psittacoasaurus skeleton that Darrough removed a few years ago be returned along with any other museum property, and that the web page administration and DNS be transferred to the museum.”

Hrabik thanked Darrough in the letter, for “the work you have done to help develop the museum. I want you to know that your efforts and investments and the advantages and disadvantages of your possible departure were thoroughly vetted in numerous discussions, but our boards feel strongly that we have made every reasonable effort to continue the relationship with you and we regret that has proven impractical.”